WWE Smackdown Viewership for post-Money in the Bank episode featuring Otis mystery partner Braun Strowman, Charlotte appearance

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox drew 2.045 million viewers, up from 2.025 million the prior week and the Fox era low of 1.885 million two weeks ago. It’s a sign that the baseline viewership during this empty arena era post-WrestleMania is around 2 million or so.

The series average viewership dating back to the start of Smackdown on Fox in October of last year through end of March is 2.47 million viewers. So they’ve lost around 400,000 viewers.

Smackdown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 adult demo, which is most closely tracked by advertisers and the TV industry. That put it in third place behind Shark Tank and 20/20 on ABC which drew 0.7 and 0.6 ratings. It tied with NBC and CBS programming. It drew fewer viewers than all other shows on major broadcast networks, with most other shows drawing 3+ million and the three top viewed shows topping 4 million.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 1.828 million viewers, which was a series low. The second quarter 2019 average was 2.000 million even.

