Shad Gaspar feared drowned after pulled into ocean yesterday by big waves while at beach with his 10 year old son and wife

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shad Gaspar, formerly of the Cryme Tyme tag team in WWE, has gone missing in the ocean after swimming with his son. He was swimming yesterday at the Marina Del Ray beach. A intense search has been unsuccessful. TMZ first reported the news, and his friends and colleagues are speaking about him on Twitter.

TMZ sourced an eye-witness describing the scene: “[W]hen lifeguards raced into the ocean, Gaspard directed rescuers to help his son first, which they did. During the rescue, we’re told another big wave crashed down on Gaspard – and that’s the last time he was seen.”

“The primary factor was the hazardous surf with waves at four to six feet,” a source told the New York Daily News. “Our lifeguards were making hundreds of rescues.”

Gaspar had two stints with WWE during the 2006-2010 span.

Divers are getting back in the water to search for a father who got swept away in rip currents last night. TMZ has identified him as former #WWE star Shad Gaspard. His 10 yr old son was rescued. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rBpKiasD3G — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/ChrisAdonis/status/1262436476739964929

I’m in total shock right now. Please keep Shad in your prayers. #Repost @mexwarrior with @get_repost

・・・

I’m ABSOLUTELY Gutted right now!! Shad Gaspard is such a great human being. I can’t even start. Please keep… https://t.co/G6u1AmbqeG — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/mexwarrior/status/1262416959523749888