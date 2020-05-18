News Ticker

Shad Gaspar feared drowned after pulled into ocean yesterday by big waves while at beach with his 10 year old son and wife

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 18, 2020


Shad Gaspar
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shad Gaspar, formerly of the Cryme Tyme tag team in WWE, has gone missing in the ocean after swimming with his son. He was swimming yesterday at the Marina Del Ray beach. A intense search has been unsuccessful. TMZ first reported the news, and his friends and colleagues are speaking about him on Twitter.

TMZ sourced an eye-witness describing the scene: “[W]hen lifeguards raced into the ocean, Gaspard directed rescuers to help his son first, which they did. During the rescue, we’re told another big wave crashed down on Gaspard – and that’s the last time he was seen.”

“The primary factor was the hazardous surf with waves at four to six feet,” a source told the New York Daily News. “Our lifeguards were making hundreds of rescues.”

Gaspar had two stints with WWE during the 2006-2010 span.

https://twitter.com/ChrisAdonis/status/1262436476739964929

https://twitter.com/mexwarrior/status/1262416959523749888

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019