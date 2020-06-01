HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 6/1: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show in a crowd free environment including Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 1, 2020

LIVE AND WITH NXT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the standard Monday Night Raw intro video. When it ended, the announce team welcomed the audience to the show and hyped Backlash in one week. Out of the gate they talked about the McIntyre/Lashley brawl from last week before saying that McIntyre would face MVP in a match later on in the evening. From there, they hyped other material including Raiders and Street Profits competition, Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony, and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The introduction to Raw continues to be impactful. For better or worse, in the first 90 seconds, the audience knows the big events happening on the program. Smart.

-When the intros wrapped up, Seth Rollins made his entrance with Murphy and Austin Theory at his side. The “audience” booed as he walked out. As he walked to the ring, the announce team discussed what the purpose of Seth’s retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio. Eventually, Rollins got into the ring. Once he was there, the announce team cued up highlights from last week that detailed Murphy and Theory beating up Carrillo and Black. When the highlights ended, Rollins paused as the audience chanted “you suck.” Rollins then spoke and said it was a huge night on Raw. He said that he would face Aleister Black in a match, but then said that Black was confused about Rey Mysterio. Rollins said he would enlighten Black. From there, Rollins addressed Rey Mysterio and said it would be difficult for him to formally announce his own retirement. Rollins said that he decided to handle that formality for him. Seth continued and said that Rey was too modest to call himself and legend and it was his duty to do that for him. Rollins said that Rey was a sacrifice for the greater good of Raw and called Rey’s retirement a moment that would live in time forever. From there, Rollins said that it was true that Rey was the greatest luchador that has ever lived. He said that Rey was a kind and generous man and that during Seth’s darkest hour, he gave himself to him so that he could lead Monday Night Raw into the future. Seth then said he prepared a video package to honor the career of Rey Mysterio.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The out of touch, protected, credible, and therefore dangerous heel is a heel I can get behind. This is working for Rollins. The gimmick isn’t rooted in silly religious connotations or verbiage that forces the character to border on the line of comedic. This is serious and the attack on Rey was serious too. There is some heat here and Rollins is making the viewer believe that he buys the ridiculous words he spews. Well done.

The video aired and it was full of great Rey moments. The ending of the video saw the clips of Rollins injuring Rey’s eye. When the highlights ended, Seth arrogantly clapped with Murphy and Theory who were sitting on the outside of the ring. Rollins called Rey a first ballot Hall Of Famer and that he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame. From there, Aleister Black hit the ring and attacked Seth. Black cleared the ring as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the bell rang, and the match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black began.

(1) ALEISTER BLACK vs. SETH ROLLINS w/Austin Theory & Murphy

Heydorn’s Analysis: It’s not that I don’t like this match. I do. Very much actually. To me, this is a match you build to though. Give it as much time, story, and context as possible so that it is a big deal when Black dethrones Rollins. Clearly we won’t get that here and even if the match is good, these two can only meet for the first time one time.

The match started with Black laying in some kicks on Black. Eventually, Rollins took over and grounded Black with a submission. Rollins tried for a pin, but Black kicked out at two. Out of the pin, Rollins meticulously stomped on Black before connecting with a dropkick. Black battled back and connected with a few more kicks until Rollins flipped him out of the ring. With Black on the outside, Rollins told his guys to get him and as they walked over, Humberto Carrillo ran out with a steel chair for the save. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued with Rollins owning the upper hand. He hit Black with kicks and yelled at him as the audience booed. Black battled back with strikes of his own and dodged a Rollins dropkick. From there, he tried for a suplex, but Rollins countered. Rollins hit Sling Blade and then covered, but only got a two count. Rollins took over from there and even though Black had moments of offense where he tried for Black Mass, Rollins maintained control. He hit a Falcon Arrow and covered once again, but again, Black kicked out at two. Out of the pin, Rollins went for a frog splash, but Black countered by getting his knees up. From there, Black took over and kicked Rollins into the ring post. Black then hit a moonsault on Rollins from the top of the ring post and the show went to commercial break. (c)