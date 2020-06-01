SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great WH Park for our latest edition of Super Junior classics. This week, we have two technical classics to discuss as we look at Minoru Tanaka’s tussle with AKIRA in 2001 and the finals of 2015 pitting KUSHIDA against Kyle O’Reilly. Plus, we see the continued evolution of Prince Devitt with his first BOSJ as a Bullet Club heel and the incredible 2011 final which saw Kota Ibushi defeat Rysuke Taguchi to finally claim the crown on his third attempt. Nearly two hours of great chat with WH. Check it out!

