6/3 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Cody defends against Jungle Boy, Schiavone interviews former Revival team, Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, Sabian & Havoc vs. Hangman & Omega, Swole vs. Nyla Rose

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JUNE 3, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments 5/27/20

AEW Dark Results

Billy Gunn defeated John Skyler

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo

Christi Jaynes defeated KiLynn King

Santana and Ortiz defeated EJ Lewis & Big Game Leroy

Natural Nightmares defeated Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler

FTR (Formerly The Revival) Sits Down With Tony Schiavone

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR (f/k/a The Revival) will sit down with Tony Schiavone tonight to discuss their debut last week, their motivations, and their plans for the future.

Harwood and Wheeler chose not to renew their WWE contracts and were released in April. Debuting on Dynamite last week, FTR helping the Young Bucks fend off an attack from The Butcher & The Blade before engaging the Bucks in a tense staredown.

Tomorrow night on Dynamite – The boys have arrived & have a lot to say.@tonyschiavone24 will be joined by #FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR in an exclusive sit-down interview Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/Uvcdssa0J4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 2, 2020

Cody Defends TNT Championship Against Jungle Boy

Last week Jungle Boy won a 13-man Battle Royal for the right to face Cody in his first title defense. Jungle Boy’s lone AEW singles win came against Peter Avalon on the May 26th edition of Dark, prior to that he took (then champion) Chris Jericho to a 10-minute time limit draw before suffering three straight losses to MJF.

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Tony Schiavone interviews FTR

Brian Cage (w/Taz) in action

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc for the World Tag Team Championship

Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship

Final Thoughts

It is hard to overstate how talented Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are. My favorite wrestling match I’ve ever seen in person was The Rock vs. Mankind for the WWF Championship at a house show when I was 10 years old. But my SECOND favorite is a 2016 match between The Revival and American Alpha at an NXT show in Seattle. I could’ve watched those four wrestle forever! Never before had I been so sucked into the story and psychology of a tag-team match–it was a masterpiece. FTR never reached their full potential with WWE and I am excited to see what heights they can reach in a place like AEW.

I am curious to see if and how AEW addresses the ongoing civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. AEW has always positioned itself as a progressive, socially conscious company and I hope that they take this opportunity to reiterate to their fans that Black Lives Matter. Several members of their roster and management have publicly supported the movement, but it would be nice to see the company do something definitive with the TV product. Perhaps this is a good time to address the lack of Black talent in their Men’s division?

CATCH UP… 5/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Mike Tyson live, Britt Baker addresses her knee injury, Inner Circle Pep Rally, Young Bucks & Matt Hardy team together in match, Shida in action