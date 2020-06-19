Matt Riddle accused of rape and sexual assault, Evolve valet details experience in van with Riddle (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Riddle, who is set to debut on Smackdown tonight, has been accused of sexual assault by WWN wrestler and valet Candy Cartwright for an incident she alleges took place in a van in 2018. Cartwright has served as a valet in Evolve and also has wrestled in WWN affiliate Shine. Cartwright has also served as a WWN social media ambassador in the past as well.

In a post on her twitter account early this morning, Cartwright wrote, “I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout. Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his dick.”

“When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said “what if I just made you?” I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”

Radican’s Analysis: I’ve reached out to WWE for comment on this story and I will update it if I hear anything back from them.