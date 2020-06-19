Riddle challenges credibility of accuser in DM to interviewer, says WWE is going to press charges (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

An interviewer, who goes by the handle @oldathers, posted on his twitter account that he was going to delete an interview he had previously conducted with Matt Riddle. The move was in response to the allegations of sexual assault against Riddle by Evolve valet and Shine wrestler Candy Cartwright on Twitter earlier today.

The @oldathers account shared a DM exchange with Riddle, who disputed Cartwright’s story. Riddle wrote,”Why does anybody lie? She has been harassing me for years. I’ve had to change my number 3 times and I almost got a retraining order against her, but I didn’t wanna ruin her career.”

“My lawyer and WWE are already in motion to press charges for defamation and cyber stalking/bullying. But believe who you want bro why listen to logic or facts.”

Radican’s Analysis: Riddle’s DM isn’t a good PR look for WWE. The accusations are damaging enough, but Riddle sending DM’s to people accusing her accuser of cyberstalking and defamation is really going to be damaging for WWE. I will be reaching out to Candy Cartwright for comment on Riddle’s response to her allegations and update this story as it develops.

You can see Riddle DM exchange with @oldfathers below: