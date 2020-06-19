NWA announces Dave Lagana has resigned from company after sexual misconduct allegations by pro wrestler, production has halted pending a restructuring of management positions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA announced Twitter this afternoon that NWA vice president Dave Lagana has resigned his position with the company after allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage yesterday, one many sexual misconduct and assault allegations being made primarily by women against men in the wrestling industry as part of the #SpeakingOut movement in pro wrestling this week. The NWA, owned and operated by William Corgan, is also halting all production of NWA content. Lagana was responsible for the YouTube content produced by the NWA, including the Carnyland series.

Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions. — NWA (@nwa) June 19, 2020

The following is Liz Savage’s accusations against Lagana, posted yesterday on her Twitter account.