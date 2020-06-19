News Ticker

NWA announces Dave Lagana has resigned from company after sexual misconduct allegations by pro wrestler, production has halted pending a restructuring of management positions

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 19, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA announced Twitter this afternoon that NWA vice president Dave Lagana has resigned his position with the company after allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage yesterday, one many sexual misconduct and assault allegations being made primarily by women against men in the wrestling industry as part of the #SpeakingOut movement in pro wrestling this week. The NWA, owned and operated by William Corgan, is also halting all production of NWA content. Lagana was responsible for the YouTube content produced by the NWA, including the Carnyland series.

The following is Liz Savage’s accusations against Lagana, posted yesterday on her Twitter account.

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019