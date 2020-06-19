WWE news: WWE issues updated statement on allegations of rape and sexual assault against Matt Riddle, Riddle’s lawyer issues statement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-WWE issued an updated statement to PWTorch this afternoon regarding the allegations against Matt Riddle by Evolve valet and Shine wrestler Candy Cartwright.

The statement from WWE reads as follows:

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

-Matt riddle issued at Statement from his lawyer Daniel J. Rose on Twitter this afternoon denying the allegations made against him by Candy Cartwright and accusing her of harassment. Rose wrote,”The Allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community.”

You can read the complete statement below: