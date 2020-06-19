Wrestlers speak out in favor of #SpeakingOut movement, supporting the women giving accounts of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pro wrestlers – male and female, from AEW and WWE and elsewhere – are speaking out on Twitter in support of the women who have collectively made a cascade of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault in the last 24-plus hours. The following are several. Follow along at #SpeakingOut

If you see or encounter something speak up,

Whether it be anonymously or with someone you trust. Make the wrestling business a better place for the future! #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/kzNfWjvrhi — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 19, 2020

It’s taken me a day to read through the sickening things have been going on in the shadows. Change is needed to eradicate this culture that has infested the business. I’m so sorry to hear what you’ve had to endure. Keep #SpeakingOut, be brave ladies and gents. We support you. 🖤 — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) June 19, 2020

I’m only just catching up properly with social media and wow. Seeing so many of you speaking out against these disgusting humans makes me so sad to see your experiences but proud of you for telling your story. Keep using your voice. We love you and have your back ❤️ #SpeakingOut — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 19, 2020

For anyone wondering why it’s so hard for women to speak out, they run the risk of not getting booked again, being accused of lying, the situation being down played, being made to look crazy, etc etc. #SpeakingOut — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 19, 2020

Keep #SpeakingOut I have your backs 🙏 I love you all and we will not tolerate this behavior ever. — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 19, 2020

Proud of everyone #SpeakingOut right now. You are all SO brave & you have my undivided support. I applaud & empathize with you. The world NEEDS to do better. Treat people like human beings! With love, kindness, decency & support. — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 19, 2020

I've had many advances made to me when I was a teenager (14 onwards). I was forced to wrestle in nothing but boxers for a priest under the guise of it being a "TV taping". I was sent lewd photos and given hotel numbers. I was lucky that it never went beyond this. #SpeakingOut — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 19, 2020

I was taught at the time to ignore the dark side of wrestling, to grow thick skin. As a teenager, I didn't understand the severity of it all. MANY have had it much worse than I. Listen to their stories. We can be better. #SpeakingOut — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 19, 2020

A lot of brave voices #speakingout. I don’t know if I could ever have that much courage. I hate that anyone had to go though this; in any way, shape or form. Please know we have your back — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 19, 2020

You don’t have to share your pain. But if you do, realize how incredibly brave you are. Sharing your pain may prevent someone from experiencing that same pain. My heart is with you. #SpeakingOut — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 19, 2020

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach. To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage. To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor. Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020