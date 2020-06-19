News Ticker

Wrestlers speak out in favor of #SpeakingOut movement, supporting the women giving accounts of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault

June 19, 2020


Big E. (art credit Grant Gould (c) PWTorch)
Pro wrestlers – male and female, from AEW and WWE and elsewhere – are speaking out on Twitter in support of the women who have collectively made a cascade of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault in the last 24-plus hours. The following are several. Follow along at #SpeakingOut

1 Comment on Wrestlers speak out in favor of #SpeakingOut movement, supporting the women giving accounts of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault

  1. It should be pointed out that right now there are nothing but allegations, no proof. There have been plenty of false allegations over the years (like that woman who falsely claimed that Enzo Amore raped her, he got fired but we soon found out she was lying). It’s disappointing at how many people automatically assume the allegations are true. Hopefully nothing happens unless an investigation proves they are real.

    Reply

