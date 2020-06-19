LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 6/19: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of the return of Firefly Funhouse, A.J. Styles title presentation, Mandy Rose on MizTV, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 19, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s match between Daniel Bryan and A.J. Styles in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament. The standard Smackdown intro followed.

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the WWE Performance Center and said Renee Young was standing by in the ring for the Intercontinental title presentation. Cole and Corey Graves talked up the return of the Firefly Funhouse, and Mandy Rose on MizTV.

-In the ring, Renee Young welcomed A.J. Styles to the ring, which was surrounded by the Smackdown roster. The Intercontinental title was propped on a stand in the ring, next to Renee Young.

Styles said Renee’s introduction was perfect, because she listed off all his accolades. “It’s like I’m an accolade machine.” He said Smackdown is the house that A.J. Styles built. Styles said he invited the locker room to ringside to show them that this is as close as they’re going to get to the title.

Renee Young asked Styles what winning the title meant to him. Styles said it was vindication, that what he said was true. “The cream rises to the top,” A.J. said. Styles said success is for those who reach up and grab it, not for those who sit by and wait to have it handed to them. A.J. said that, though Renee is great, there’s only one person qualified to present the title to him. He called on Daniel Bryan.

“Come put it around my waist,” Styles said. Bryan looked on from ringside, then slowly stepped in the ring. “Put it around my waist and say congratulations,” Styles admonished Bryan and told him to have a little respect. Bryan grabbed the title reluctantly. As Bryan struggled, Styles told him to be a man and then called him a coward. Bryan finally strapped the title around Styles’ waist and congratulated him.

“That was terrible,” A.J. said. Bryan took a mic and congratulated Styles with more fervor. Bryan said last week, Styles was the better man. He said he infinitely respects his ability in the ring. “I think you’re going to be a great Intercontinental champion,” Bryan said. He said he could even be the greatest in history, if shows up every week, pushes himself, and defends the title against the hungry wrestlers around the ring.

Bryan talked up Styles’ legacy if he were to defend the title against any number of Smackdown wrestlers. Styles told him to shut up. “A select few will have an opportunity at this championship,” Styles said. A.J. told Bryan he’s at the back of the list. Bryan said that since Styles is interested in people earning things, that means Drew Gulak has earned a title match by pinning Styles two weeks ago. Styles retorted, “I’m not giving hand outs.”

Styles said if someone wants a title shot. they’ll need to be the number one contender. He said the next person to step to him would face consequences. Matt Riddle’s music hit the speakers.

Matt Riddle stepped in the ring and kicked off his sandals. “What’s up, bro?” he said. He introduced himself, but Styles cut him off. “All I see is some dude with no shoes in my ring,” Styles said. Riddle said he never wears shoes. Styles said he just sees another person looking for a hand out.

Riddle said he’s here to give some advice. “I heard you’re the face that runs the place, but I’m the bro that runs the show,” Riddle dropped the mic. Styles fired of a cheap shot at Riddle. Riddle quickly recovered with a kick to the face, sending Styles to the outside.

Styles screamed for a referee. The show went to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Interesting debut for Matt Riddle, following the controversy that has arisen on Twitter in the last 48 hours. I’m not sure I’d have thrust Riddle into such a prominent position so quickly given the existing accusation. With that being said, Styles and Bryan were effective in their roles. Styles was made to seem like a hypocrite for denying Gulak his shot, despite Bryan bringing up a valid criticism. Bryan seemed like a good sport willing to give Styles his due, despite him being an obnoxious heel. Sometimes, simple segments like this can just work when both guys play the roles they’re expected to play, and play them well. Bryan, in particular, is a master of this.)