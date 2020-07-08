7/8 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Major announcement by Taz, FTR & Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade & Lucha Bros., Jericho vs. Cassidy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JULY 8, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Road to AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

The “Road To” series returns with a package hyping The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros, and a look at the grudge match between Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy.

AEW Dark Results

Shawn Spears defeated Brian Pillman Jr

Big Swole defeated Rache Chanel

Frankie Kazarian defeated Luther

The Lucha Bros and The Butcher & The Blade defeated Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati & Faboo Andre

Orange Cassidy defeated Will Hobbs

Michael Nakazawa defeated Shawn Dean

Scorpio Sky defeated Serpentico

The Dark Order defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two Pre Show

The Fyter Fest Night Two Pre Show will air on youtube at 3 PM PST/6 PM EST.

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Postponed

This week’s AEW Championship Match has been postponed to July 15th. Jon Moxley’s wife tested positive for COVID-19, as a precaution Moxley was unable to participate in last week’s Fyter Fest tapings. Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will feature the match and is being billed as “Fight For The Fallen.”

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Nyla Rose in action

Major Announcement from Taz

SCU vs. The Dark Order

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Final Thoughts

Match of the Night prediction: With the loss of the Moxley/Cage main event, the match I’m most looking forward to is Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho. I’m a huge mark for absurd comedy gimmicks, and Cassidy has one of the best. We saw some of the gimmick’s potential in his AEW Revolution match against Pac, but I believe that we’ll see it reach new heights against one of the greatest performers of all time, Chris Jericho.

I have two complaints about The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros:

(1) Stop calling The Young Bucks or FTR the best tag team in the world. AEW has World Tag Team Champions and every time their Twitter or their announcers talk about any other team being the best in the world they are reminding me that the championships are meaningless or at least an afterthought. Protect your belts so that I have a reason to get invested in your storytelling.

(2) Eight-man tag team matches are the worst. Eight people are too many people, especially in a company that already too sloppy with tag team rules and matches. Three of my favorite tag teams are in this match, but I can’t get myself excited about the cluster that’s about to happen.

