7/8 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Great American Bash including title vs. title Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee main event, Gargano vs. Swerve, Yim vs. LeRae, more

The long-storied wrestling tradition continues to the black and yellow brand as NXT presents night two of the Great American Bash. For the first-time ever a double champion will be crowned as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner’s Take All Match. Plus, Candice LeRae will face Mia Yim in a Street Fight and so much more. It’s sure to be a memorable and jammed packed episode of NXT which airs tonight on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

NXT Champion Adam Cole faces North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winners Take All Match

Mia Yim takes on Candice LeRae in a Street Fight at the Great American Bash

Drake Maverick and Breezango face Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah “Swerve” Scott to face Johnny Gargano

The stakes are high as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner’s Take All Match. Cole’s championship reign has been nothing short of impressive defeating all challenges to mark his claim as the greatest NXT Champion in history. Meanwhile, Lee has also proven to be a fighting champion as he earned his way into the Winner’s Take All Match after successfully defending his North American Title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match. The question remains who will leave their mark and become the first double champion in NXT history?

I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 25, 2020

Get a special look at next week’s Winner Take All Match between NXT Champion @AdamColePro and NXT North American Champion @RealKeithLee.#NXTGAB #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XIBaLhrEz0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 3, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Cole and Lee are tremendous wrestlers as this could be one of the matches of the year. The build has been interesting and after watching Prime Target last week it seems like Lee will be the one to end Cole’s record breaking year. However, I’m not sure that will happen because Cole has been an excellent champion and it would be nice to see him as the first double champion. Another interesting point is that a program with Karrion Kross has been teased for both Cole and Lee, so it makes you think what role might he play in this match.)

Mia Yim takes on Candice LeRae in a Street Fight at the Great American Bash

The bad blood has reached a boiling point and now Candice LeRae and Mia Yim will look to settle the score in a Street Fight at the Great American Bash. LeRae started pushing Yim’s buttons after claiming she dropped the ball in her match against Charlotte Flair. Yim got a bit of revenge last week when she eliminated LeRae in the Women’s Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match. LeRae didn’t take too kindly as WWE officials had to pull her and Yim away during a backstage brawl. How far will LeRae and Yim go to settle the score in their Street Fight?

(Amin’s Analysis: Yim delivered one of her best performances in last week’s Women’s Fatal-4-Way Elimination match showing great confidence. LeRae always puts on great matches and has really clicked since turning heel. I expect both LeRae and Yim will work very hard and put on a solid match continue to showcase why NXT has the best women’s division.)

Drake Maverick & Breezango face Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar made it clear he wants to leave a lasting legacy and with Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza on his side, he stands atop of the Cruiserweight Division. Standing in Escobar’s way is Drake Maverick who always finds himself on the wrong side of things when he tries to step up to Legado del Fantasma. Well, help was finally on the way as Fandango & Tyler Breeze came to Maverick’s side to even the odds. What will now happen when these six wrestlers meet in a Six-Man Tag Team Match?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a solid wrestling match featuring six talented wrestlers. Santos Escobar has been great since his reveal as he presents himself as star and continues to elevate the division. Fandango & Tyler Breeze are good wrestlers but I would’ve liked if KUSHIDA and Jake Atlas came to the aid as they were part of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.)

Isiah “Swerve” Scott to face Johnny Gargano

After being pulled away in a backstage confrontation, Johnny Gargano will face Isiah “Swerve” Scott tonight at the Great American Bash. Gargano and Scott got into a heated argument while Candice LeRae and Mia Yim were being pulled away during their brawl. The question is will Gargano or Scott come out victorious in their first one-on-one meeting?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great showcase for Scott who had a nice showing in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Gargano is one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE as you would expect this to be a great match.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

My favourite Io Shirai defeated Sasha Banks in a terrific main event with the help of Asuka who made a surprise appearance. Dexter Lumis defeated Roderick Strong in a Strap Match. Tegan Nox won a Number One Contender’s NXT Women’s Championship Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match.

Overall Thoughts

The wrestling on the show should be excellent between Gargano/Scott and the Winners Take All Match. The shows post-Takeover: In Your House have been great with a good balance between in-ring wrestling and angles leading up the matches. Would like to see that continue in this show and have angles coming out this show to continue to keep the momentum going.

