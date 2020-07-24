AEW pulls further ahead in total viewership over NXT, new seven-day tallies, key demo comparisons, cable rankings, other key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is pulling ahead of NXT in the live and same-night-DVR viewership on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has outdrawn NXT on USA in total viewers two weeks in a row after NXT won three in a row. AEW has consistently won all key demographics.

When NXT won the viewership battle for three weeks, the average lead was 97,000. The last two weeks AEW has taken the lead by 157,000 last week and 230,000 last night.

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night drew a 0.57 cable rating compared to NXT’s 0.52 cable rating. Those are identical to last week’s ratings numbers, a measure of the percentage of available cable-subscribed homes who watched either show (which includes streaming ble services such as Sling and YouTube TV).

AEW dominated the demographic ratings wth a 0.32 rating compared to a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s nearly a two-to-one lead. In the male 1849 demo, it was 0.44 to 0.23. In the male 18-34 demo it was 0.20 to 0.11. Among female 18-49, AEW led 0.20 to 0.10. Among all people 25-54, AEW leads 0.38 to 0.20, again almost two-to-one. NXT leads in the 50+ demo 0.33 to 0.31. NXT has inherited WWE’s viewership, which skews older, while AEW has successful targeted young adults who like professional wrestling but aren’t thrilled with WWE’s presentation of it.

AEW Dynamite finished no. 5 in the 18-49 demo this week. NXT finished no. 35.

In seven-day total viewership, there’s a two week lag on the data, but the July 8 episode, NXT edged AEW by a 959,000 to 954,000. NXT led in live and same night viewership by 43,000.

AEW has only topped 1 million viewers in the seven-day totals once since the pandemic prevented fans in attendance near the end of March (May 27). With the surge in viewership the last two weeks, they should top 1 million in seven-day totals these last two weeks. NXT’s Great American Bash two-week series drew seven-day totals of 984,000 and 959,000. So both shows, accounting just for cumulative cable viewership, are in the 1 million range of viewership. NXT surely tops that with their WWE Network viewership which becomes available to Network subscribers on Thursday nights, 24 hours after it airs on USA Network.

