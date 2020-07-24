VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Nyla Rose as transgender wrestling pioneer in AEW, balancing workrate and character in this era of pro wrestling, and breaking down finish of Flair vs. Fuginami at WCW/New Japan Supershow in 1991 (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: A look at Nyla Rose as a transgender wrestling pioneer in AEW, the notion of balancing workrate and character in wrestling today, who was the best at that throughout the last 30 years of history, and a breakdown of the finish of Ric Flair vs. Tatsumi Fujinami at the WCW/New Japan Supershow in 1991. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

