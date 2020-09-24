AEW and NXT ratings update including last night’s total viewership, key demos, ranking, plus new seven-day viewership totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s AEW Dynamite drew 835,000 live and same-night viewers and a 0.58 rating in the United States. NXT on USA drew 696,000 live and same-night viewers and a 0.55 rating. That’s a difference of 139,000, down from last week’s 207,000 difference. The average difference from Jan. 1 through Aug. 12, before the shows moved timeslots for four weeks, was 106,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW finished no. 9 among all cable shows with an 0.40 rating. NBA programming on ESPN finished in the top three positions, followed by three Fox News programs. An NBA pre-show show and an NFL playoff game also finished ahead of Dynamite. Dynamite had the fewest total viewers among the top nine shows and the third-lowest total viewership of the top 25 shows on cable that night.

NXT finished no. 38 among all cable shows with a 0.21 rating

AEW outdrew NXT among men 18-34 by a 0.22 to 0.11 margin, a two-to-one margin.

In seven-day total viewership numbers, two weeks ago Dynamite topped out at 1.190 million, up from the 1.019 million on the first night. It was the third week in a row Dynamite topped one million viewers over the course of seven days. Last week’s show also topped 1 million viewers after just three additional tracked days of delayed views; seven-day totals for last week’s show aren’t available yet.

For NXT, their seven-day total – not counting WWE Network viewers – landed a 978,000 three weeks ago. It was the fourth straight week NXT drew more than 900,000 viewers over the course of a week. Adding in WWE Network viewership totals in the United States, which WWE doesn’t release, it could put them right in the same range as AEW’s total viewership, if not higher.

