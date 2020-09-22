WWE Raw Rating: Details on where Raw rating finished compared to football and compared to recent years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.23 rating on USA Network among live and same-night-viewers, essentially tied with the ratings from the prior two weeks of 1.25 and 1.23. The August average was 1.33. The July average was 1.20. The June average was 1.31. The overall summer average those three months was 1.29.

The first hour drew 1.746 million, the second hour 1.692 million, and the third hour 1.565. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 181,000, a bit below the average since June 1 of 211,000. The NFL game on ESPN drew 7.451 million viewers, more than four times Raw’s best hour.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.69 rating; two years ago it drew a 1.64 rating; three years ago it drew a 1.97 rating.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw finished no. 5, 6, and 7 in the Monday night cable rankings. NFL programming on ESPN finished in the top three spots, with Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” finishing no. 4.

