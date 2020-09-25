9/25 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman’s in-ring promo, Sami vs. Hardy, Otis Money in the Bank dilemma continues, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The screen acknowledged the death of Road Warrior Animal.

-The show opened with a wide shot of Thunderdome. Cole touted Thunderdome in a heavy-handed way, calling Thunderdome “the most captivating and immersive viewing experience than anything else on television.”

-A.J. Styles made his way to the ring through a jungle of ladders. Cole explained you have to grab both Intercontinental Titles on Sunday at Clash of Champions to become champion. Sami Zayn then made his ring entrance. Cole explained Sami was IC Champion at WrestleMania, but was then forced to give up the title after he didn’t compete for six months. Jeff Hardy came out third. Corey Graves stood mid-ring, socially spaced six feet apart which stood out as a novel. He said the belt Sami holds and the belt Hardy holds will both be raised in the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Championship Ascension Ceremony. Graves said by agreeing to this match, there is no champion’s advantage. He said the first person to climb a ladder and grab both belts will become the sole IC Champion. (Nothing can go wrong here.)

Styles told Hardy this is the last time he’ll wear the IC Title, and he called him a cheater. He turned to Sami and asked why he is even there. He said he took the summer off to have fun growing out his neck beard. “You’re nothing, you’re nobody,” he said. Sami said this whole match shouldn’t be happening. Sami blamed Styles for taking part in a fraudulent tournament for the fraudulent IC Championship. He told Hardy when he won the IC Title, the first thing he should have done is call him and renounce the title. Hardy told him to shut up. He said he actually agrees with Styles.

Hardy said he and Styles defended the IC Title “with honor, some more than others.” He told Sami that the Clash is his chance to make the title legit. He suggested they hang the title high above before they wrestle tonight. The two belts were raised. As Styles and Hardy looked up, Sami shoved a ladder into them. He pummeled Hardy. When Styles stood, Sami retreated. As Sami walked toward the back, Adam Pearce came out and said after that stunt, he’s officially adding Styles to his match against Hardy tonight. “And it’s next!” he said. Sami was aghast. Hardy stood and gave Styles a Twist of Fate as they cut to a break. [c]

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. A.J. STYLES vs. SAMI ZAYN – Triple Threat match