LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 9/25: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns interview, Zayn vs. Hardy, Bliss vs. Evans, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A memorial graphic for Road Warrior Animal was shown.

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the WWE Thunderdome over a sweeping shot of the digital fan-filled LED boards. He noted that we’re 48 hours away from Clash of Champions.

-A.J. Styles stepped onto a stage and ramp way filled with ladders. The ring was adorned with them as well. Cole said they’re about to have a meeting between all three competitors involved in the triple threat ladder match for the Intercontinental title this Sunday. Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy came to the ring.

Corey Graves was in the ring to moderate the segment. He said all three men had claim to the Intercontinental title, and the ladder match would determine an undisputed champion. He said both Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn’s titles would be raised tonight in the first ever “championship ascension ceremony.”

Styles asked Hardy if he was happy knowing that this is the last time he’d hold the title he cheated to win in the first place. He turned his attention to Zayn, wondering why he’s even here. A.J. said Sami took the summer off to grow out his neck beard and has no place in this match.

Zayn said this match shouldn’t even be happening. He said Styles won a fraudulent tournament to become a fraudulent champion, and when Jeff Hardy beat Styles for said title, he should’ve immediately denounced it and relinquished its rights to him.

Jeff interjected, saying Sami should be grateful to even be involved in the match. He said Sami has a chance at Clash of Champions to “make his title legit.” He asked for the rung to be lowered so he could strap his title to it and get on with beating Sami Zayn. Both Hardy and Zayn strapped their titles to the rung and watched as they rose above the ring. Styles and Hardy came face to face, but Sami Zayn quickly toppled a ladder onto both of them.

Zayn mounted Styles and fired off a number of punches, screaming “fraud” as he did it. Styles chased him out of the ring. Adam Pearce walked onto the stage and added A.J. Styles to the match, making it a triple threat preview. In the ring, Hardy gave Styles a Twist of Fate. The show hurried to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Effective segment, with each character playing his role well. I question the decision to essentially give away the match tonight, though. Not only does it cheapen the actual title match on Sunday, it encourages these three to take more risks in a ladder match to ensure they top their performance tonight.)

(1) A.J. STYLES vs. SAMI ZAYN vs. JEFF HARDY

The bell rang as soon as the show returned from break. Jeff Hardy quickly gave A.J. Styles a reverse atomic drop, then tossed Sami Zayn into the turnbuckle. Zayn begged off, then kicked Hardy in the gut. Jeff recovered quickly and hit Zayn with a reverse atomic drop. Zayn rolled to the outside.

A.J. Styles returned to the fold and connected with a backbreaker on Jeff Hardy. He darted across the ring and gave Zayn a baseball slide, keeping him out of the matchup. Styles dumped Hardy over the top rope, then climbed to the outside on the offensive. Styles slammed Hardy’s head off the announcers desk but then got attacked from behind by Zayn. Sami tossed A.J. back in the ring.

Zayn turned Styles inside out with a big clothesline, then covered him for a one count. Hardy tried to return to the ring, but Zayn punched him off the apron. Styles backed Zayn into the corner and drove his knee into Sami’s ribs repeatedly. A.J. followed up with a snapmare out of the corner, transitioning into a seated headlock on Zayn.

Hardy returned to the apron Styles tossed Sami into Jeff’s ribs, knocking him to the floor again. He continued to work on Zayn, then tried to knock Jeff down again. Hardy sidestepped Styles, returned to the ring, and hit a double dropkick on both Styles and Zayn. Hardy gave Sami a big back body drop, then used his back to hit Poetry in Motion on Styles in the corner. Jeff climbed to the top for the Swanton Bomb, but Sami managed to dump him to the outside.

Sami punched Hardy repeatedly on the outside. A.J. Styles flew over the ropes and hit Sami with a Phenomenal Forearm to the outside. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Zayn had Styles set up on the top turnbuckle when the show returned from break. Hardy stepped in to create a tower, but Zayn pushed him away. Styles slide out from Sami’s superplex attempt and tossed him toward Hardy. Hardy leapt to the top rope and hit Styles and Zayn with Whisper in the Wind. All three men struggled to their feet, trading punches. Zayn dropped Hardy with a quick boot, then ate a Pale Kick from Styles.

All three men rose slowly, again. Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles launched, Zayn ducked and Hardy got hit. Zayn tossed Styles from the ring and covered Hardy for a three count.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 12:00

Styles returned to the ring with a ladder and took out both Zayn and Hardy with it. He glanced up at the Intercontinental title, then rolled to the outside to retrieve a taller ladder. Styles set up the ladder, climbed it, and took down both Intercontinental titles.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid match, but I’m glad they didn’t go overboard. Zayn needed a win here to feel like a credible act going into this title match, and though they gave it to him under cliche triple threat circumstances, I’m still glad they did it. I’m looking forward to the ladder match on Sunday. There are far worse ways they could’ve eaten up the first 30 or so minutes of this show.)

-Otis and Tucker were shown backstage, looking over the lawsuit filed by The Miz. Graves wondered if Otis would give up the Money in the Bank contract. Cole said we’d find out next.

-Cole said “no one cares about its fans more than WWE” again, citing that “fact” as a catalyst for the creation of the Thunderdome. He and Graves tossed to a recap of Otis being served with Miz’s lawsuit on last week’s show.

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Otis and Tucker in an area backstage. She asked if Otis had made his decision. Otis said his mom told him there’s three things not to trust – carnival clowns, one percent milk, and lawyers. The Miz and John Morrison walked into frame.

Miz said his lawyers aren’t trying to steal anything, they’re simply trying to give the people the Money in the Bank contract holder they deserve. Miz said when his lawyers are done with Otis, they’ll take every single thing he owns. Miz said if he doubts what they can get done, “just ask your girlfriend Mandy Rose.”

Otis challenged Miz to a match. Tucker asked why only Miz’s name is on the lawsuit. Otis attacked Morrison. Referees and officials ran in quickly to separate the two teams.

-Back at ringside, Cole and Graves tossed to a Progressive Match Flo covering Bayley’s vicious turn on Sasha Banks.

-Bayley walked onto the stage and sat down in the dented chair she used on Banks. “Can you say role model?” she said. Bayley said she has a title match to prepare for, and can’t waste any more time on Sasha Banks’ whining and crying. Bayley turned her attention to Nikki Cross. She said she appreciates her fire and intensity, but takes issue with Cross saying “this time will be different”

“If you saw what I did to my best friend, you better be worried about what I’ll do to you on Sunday,” Bayley smirked. She said she plans to slap that smile off of Cross’ face. She stood up and folded the chair. “You can imagine what’s gonna happen next, right, Sasha?” Bayley stared into the camera and left.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Short, effective promo that calls attention to the ongoing story with Sasha Banks, but focuses primarily on her match with Nikki Cross on Sunday. While I can’t exactly get excited about this match, given the number of times we saw it over the spring and summer, and I do applaud WWE for making an earnest effort to build this one up as different, due to recent circumstances surrounding Bayley and Banks.)

-Lucha House Party were in the ring when the show returned from break. Michael Cole talked up their Smackdown tag team title match at Clash of Champions. Shinsuke Nakamura headed to the ring, flanked by Cesaro.

(2) GRAN METALIK (w/ Kalisto & Lince Dorado) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/ Cesaro)

Shinsuke Nakamura tossed a pair of kicks at Gran Metalik when the bell rang. He quickly cornered Metalik, then backed away at the referee’s warning. Metalik rolled through a clothesline attempt and caught Shinsuke with an arm drag. Nakamura rolled to the outside. Metalik followed him.

Nakamura caught Gran Metalik with a spin kick on the outside, then tossed him into the barricade and back not other apron. Shinsuke charged and caught Metalik with a knee strike to the face. Back in the ring, Nakamura covered Metalik for a two count. Metalik gave Shinsuke a chop to the chest, then a head scissor to the apron. Metalik caught Nakamura with a knee to the face off the apron, then launched himself over the top rope onto Shinsuke.

Metalik tossed Nakamura back in the ring, then hit a springboard rolling senton, covering Nakamura for a two count. Metalik ascended the ropes and went for a moonsault, but Shinsuke rolled away. Metalik landed on his feet. Nakamura hit a running knee to the back of the neck, then an exploder suplex. He followed up with the Kinshasa and covered Metalik for a three count.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura in 4:00

Lince Dorado hopped in the ring and Cesaro followed. They dropped Dorado as Kalisto looked on from the outside. The tag champions left the ring. Lince Dorado shoved Kalisto to the ground in frustration, then helped Gran Metalik to his feet. Kalisto shouted at them as they left the ring. Cole said they better get on the same page.

(LeClair’s Analysis: A clean, singles win for one half of the tag champions is a rare happening, so I’ll take it. Decent match. I’ve enjoyed Nakamura’s work with Lucha House Party, for the most part.)

-Backstage, Jey Uso pounded on on Roman Reigns’ locker room door. Graves said they’re scheduled for an in-ring interview next.