FEUD TRACKER – NXT: Tracking the length and key developments of ongoing feuds including Balor vs. O’Reilly, Shirai vs. LeRae, Priest vs. Gargano, Ripley vs. Gonzales, more

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

New Developments: O’Reilly won the eliminator gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the NXT Title at TakeOver.

Highs & Lows: The commentators did a great job of emphasizing the endurance that would be needed to take on Balor due to the fact that Balor performed in the iron man match and then took on Adam Cole the next week. O’Reilly winning this gauntlet match having been one of the first two competitors to enter shows that he has the endurance necessary. I hope we see a little bit of a personal issue between these two wrestlers develop in next week’s show leading up to TakeOver.

Start of Feud: September 23, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I don’t expect O’Reilly to win, but I think the match at TakeOver will be an excellent match. Balor is a star and should be leading the NXT brand for the foreseeable future. A good showing from O’Reilly in this position helps elevate him to the top tier.

(2) Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

New Developments: Candice LeRae won the women’s battle royale to become the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. LeRae then interrupted a backstage interview with Io which lead to some heated words between the two.

Highs & Lows: LeRae was not the focus of the battle royale until the end of the match when it was down to the final four wrestlers but put on a good showing once she became the focus. The feud that LeRae had with Nox leading up to this battle royal has at least emphasized that LeRae really wants the title and she is very confident that she can take it from Io.

Start of Feud: September 23, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The title match is set for TakeOver on October 3, but a mixed tag team match is set for next week with Io & Damien Priest taking on LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

MIDDLE TIER FEUDS

(1) Damien Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

New Developments: It was announced that Gargano will challenge Priest for the North American Title at TakeOver. Priest was interviewed backstage and showed confidence that he will retain against Gargano. Later in the show, Priest went one-on-one with Austin Theory. Priest picked up the win but was attacked after the match by Gargano.

Highs & Lows: Priest is getting better at being a relaxed yet confident champion. Gargano talking up Theory then attacking and taunting Priest after his match does a good job of building up a little more of a personal feud between the two.

Start of Feud: September 23, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The North American Title Match is set for TakeOver. The mixed tag team match with Priest & Io vs. Gargano & LeRae takes place next week. I would like to see Priest retain in his first major title defense, and Gargano is a good challenger to help legitimize Priest’s reign.

(2) Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

New Developments: Both women were dominant throughout the women’s battle royal until they eventually eliminated each other and then continued fighting on the outside.

Highs & Lows: Both women have been positioned as powerhouses within the women’s division. With Ripley slowly working her way back up the card to eventually challenge for the title, Gonzalez is a great next opponent. This feud was teased and introduced back in August, so it’ll be nice to see it finally paid off.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I expect a good match between these two, which will probably take place at the upcoming TakeOver. Ripley should win which would put her in a great position to challenge for the Women’s Title at the next TakeOver.

(3) Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox

New Developments: LeRae attacked Nox backstage before the start of the battle royal. LeRae dropped a steel pipe on the ground as Nox was screaming in pain holding her knee and then LeRae wheeled a cart into the Nox, doing further damage.

Highs & Lows: I had really high hopes for this feud when it started, but I was not a fan of the Dinner with the Garganos week. The backstage attack puts much more heat on LeRae because of Nox’s history of knee injuries. This is a really good angle to put this feud on hold while LeRae goes after Io for the Women’s Title.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With LeRae now the number one contender and brutally attacking Nox’s knee, I expect this to be put on hold for a few months.

LOWER TIER FEUDS

(1) Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

New Developments: Ciampa defeated Atlas in a very heated match. Ciampa hit the widow’s bell but then pulled off from his pin after the one count to hit a modified fairy tale ending for the win.

Highs & Lows: Ciampa continues to show his brutality as he works his way around the lower part of the roster. Atlas looked a little clunky in his babyface comeback, but he showed that he can have that fire.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With a dominant win from Ciampa, I expect this feud to be over and both guys will move on to their next feud.

(2) Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

New Developments: Velveteen came in and gave Kushida a dream valley driver, which allowed Kushida to be eliminated from the gauntlet eliminator match.

Highs & Lows: This feud has been going on long enough that it’s easy to forget that it is still active at times. I’d like to see some good development of this feud instead of each guy just interfering in matches.

Start of Feud: August 12, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: It seems like we keep getting run-ins, but hopefully we get some real development between these two.

CONCLUDED, DORMANT, OR FORGOTTEN FEUDS

– Damien Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher – CONCLUDED

– Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dane & Drake Maverick – CONCLUDED

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar – DORMANT

