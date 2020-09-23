9/23 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Gauntlet Eliminator Match to determine the No.1 contender for the NXT Championship, and a Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

– A graphic was shown honoring the life of Joe “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis

– Following the WWE introduction, a number of women’s wrestlers were already in the ring preparing for the Number 1 Contenders Battle Royal. Candice LeRae received a televised entrance as footage from before the show aired of her attacking Tegan Nox backstage. Rhea Ripley came to the ring next to round out the competitors, with Raquel Gonzalez shown focusing all of her attention on Ripley.

(1) BATTLE ROYAL TO DETERMINE THE NO.1 CONTENDER FOR THE NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Standard battle royal brawling to start the match, as everyone lined up with someone for back and forth striking. There looked to be a number of developmental wrestlers in this match. Ripley eliminated Gia, closely followed by Gonzalez eliminating Raven. Tom Phillips stumbled over Raven’s name, presumably wondering why she was given the same name as a high-profile legend of the business…

As the unstructured action continued in the ring, the focus on the match remained on Ripley and Gonzalez as they eliminated random, unknown wrestlers. Gonzalez showed impressive strength by deadlifting a developmental wrestler out of an armbar attempt and dumping her over the top rope. More eliminations for Ripley and Gonzalez to thin out the numbers. Aliyah sent Kacy Catanzano over the top rope, but Catanzano avoided her feet hitting the floor by rolling through into a handstand. Catanzano propped herself against the ring as the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

During the picture-in-picture commercial, Rhea added Aliyah to her elimination tally, and Kayden Carter dumped Xia Li. Shotzi Blackheart avoided being eliminated by Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Back in full screen, Catanzaro innovately avoided another elimination by balancing on the plexiglass. Gonzalez eliminated Kayden Carter as Carter tried to assist Catanzaro. Carter then followed through by letting Catanzaro stand on her shoulders to get back in the ring. The announcers got excited as Ripley and Gonzalez finally squared up and exchanged punches, which led to a double elimination. The announcers were shocked that the two favourites were now eliminated. as was Kai who looked worried. Catanzaro eliminated Indi Hartwell after reversing a powerbomb attempt into a head scissors. Kai and LeRae double-teamed Catanzaro, followed by Kai hitting a Face Wash to send Catanzaro over the top rope. Kai tried to land a kick on Blackheart but Blackheart avoided it and eliminated Kai.

LeRae and Blackheart were the last two wrestlers remaining in the battle royal. Blackheart hit LeRae with a reverse slingblade and tried to eliminate LeRae, who avoided elimination by skinning the cat. Blackheart hit an enziguri but missed on a follow-up running senton as LeRae took Blackheart to the mat. LeRae managed to get Blackheart to the apron and took a kick from Blackheart who avoided elimination again. Blackheart climbed to the top rope and was followed by LeRae. The wrestlers ended up on the ringsteps and LeRae knocked Blackheart to the floor to win the battle royal.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 15:30

– LeRae celebrated her victory and was joined by Johnny Gargano.

– Damian Priest was interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber about his upcoming match with Johnny Gargano at Takeover. Priest said he was ready for Gargano and turned his attention to Austin Theory, who was Priest’s opponent for tonight. Priest complimented Schriber and invited her to party with him as he left the interview set. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Standard battle royal stuff here, which made it a little bit hard to invest in because of how many unknown developmental wrestlers were in the match. It made sense to have them there as a means to progress the Ripley and Gonzalez feud. I was surprised with LeRae winning as I expected Nox to interfere, but I imagine we will see their feud continue as part of the finish to the Shirai vs. LeRae match at Takeover.)

– Back from commercial, Fandango was backstage with members of Legado del Fantasma, Undisputed Era, and Imperium, with Danny Burch also there. Fandango did some detective schtick with a complicated looking whiteboard behind him. William Regal entered and couldn’t understand what Fandango was doing. Danny Burch made sense of it and William Regal agreed to the plan of Burch teaming up with Roderick Strong to take on Raul Mendoza & Fabian Aichner tonight.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This was pretty hokey, I would really rather Breezango stick with a more serious tone. The winners of tonight’s tag match will face each other in their usual, respective teams to determine the No.1 contender to the NXT Tag Team Championship.)

(2) JAKE ATLAS vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA

Ciampa asserted himself from the outset of the match, but Atlas managed to avoid a Willow’s Bell and fired up with wild punches. Atlas attempted to catapult Ciampa into the underside of the ring but the ref broke it up. Back in the ring, Atlas cartwheeled into an atomic drop followed by a dropkick. Atlas took down Ciampa to ground and pound Ciampa. Atlas looked very aggressive here. Ciampa ended up in the corner and Atlas hit a pump kick. Ciampa bailed to the outside and Atlas flew with a moonsault to take out Ciampa. Atlas sent Ciampa back into the ring and hit a blockbuster from the top rope for a nearfall. Ciampa escaped an attempted DDT from Atlas and scored with the Willow’s Bell. Ciampa cut off the pin before the ref could count to three and chose to beat down on Atlas. Ciampa hit the Fairytale Ending and scored the pinfall.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa at 4:50

– A Ridge Holland video package aired. Holland talked about his background and put over his toughness as a rugby player. Holland warned that he would inflict pain on those in NXT. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: No surprises that Ciampa won here, and he looked vicious in the process. Ciampa is definitely established as a heel now. I liked what I saw from Atlas, with a lot of aggression and fire which makes sense considering what he has suffered at the hands of Ciampa. The story made sense with the seasoned veteran eventually getting the decisive win over the firey, but inexperienced Atlas. Both men got what they needed from this match.)

– A music video package hyping the No1. Contender Gauntlet Eliminator match aired coming back from commercial.

(3) RODERICK STRONG & DANNY BURCH vs. FABIAN AICHNER & RAUL MENDOZA

Aichner and Mendoza controlled the match to begin with, trading tags back and forth as they worked over Strong. Mendona hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Strong was worked into his corner and Burch tagged himself in. Burch applied a headlock on Mendoza and followed soon after with a flapjack. Burch built momentum with a jumping kick but was cut off by Strong from the apron. [c]

Back from commercial and Aichner and Burch were going at it. Mendoza assertively tagged himself in to reenter the match and kicked Burch. Burch landed a few punches but Mendoza came back with a knee. Burch hit a sunset flip and Mendoza managed to tag Aichner. Aichner sent Strong into the plexiglass, but Strong made his way back to the apron and tagged himself in. Strong fired up and took on both Aichner and Mendoza. Strong hit an Olympic Slam on Aichner but had his pin attempt broken up by Mendoza. Mendoza kicked Strong and Aichner followed up with a spinebuster for a two count. Mendona tagged back in and hit a dropkick, before fighting off both Strong and Burch. Mendoza took to the top rope but received a knee from Strong, which allowed Burch to hit a neckbreaker for the victory.

WINNERS: Roderick Strong & Danny Burch at 10:00

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Considering these wrestlers don’t usually team with each other, there was a lot of chemistry which resulted in a good match. Fandango’s involvement was a hokey way to get to this match, but it is good to see some investment into storylines across the division, instead of going straight to the next championship match.)

– Sarah Schreiber began to interview Austin Theory but Johnny Gargano interrupted. Gargano gave Theory a pep talk ahead of Theory’s upcoming match against Damian Priest. Gargano suggested that he would owe Theory one, if Theory was able to soften up Priest. [c]