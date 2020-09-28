FREE PODCAST 9/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos, Monsey, and Becca review UFC 253, discuss star potential of Israel Adesanya, preview upcoming fight card headlined by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, more (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos, Rick Monsey, and Becca review UFC 253. They discuss the star potential of Israel Adesanya. They give a preview of the upcoming fight card headlined by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. Robert waxes poetic about the current direction of the Roman Reigns character. They close the show by trying to select their perfect walkout song.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO