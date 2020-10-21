10/21 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 10/21: First round of Title Eliminator Tournament including Page vs. Colt, Omega vs. Janela, Pentagon vs. Fenix, Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow, plus Jericho and MJF dinner, Brit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
OCTOBER 21, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.
AEW Dark Results
- Shawn Spears defeated Christopher Daniels
- Brandi Rhodes defeated KiLynn King
- Ricky Starks defeated David Ali
- Scorpio Sky defeated Fuego Del Sol
- Luchasaurus defeated Aaron Solow
- The Butcher & The Blade defeated Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison
- Pentagon Jr. defeated QT Marshall
- Jungle Boy defeated KTB
- Diamante & Ivelisse defeated Kenzie Paige & Skyler Moore
- Colt Cabana defeated Bship King
- 5 of the Dark Order defeated Adam Priest
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Jack Evans
- 3, 4 & 10 of The Dark Orderdefeated Louie Valle, Baron Black & D3
- Wardlow defeated Vinny Pacifico
- Matt Sydal defeated Shawn Dean
- Rey Fenix defeated Sonny Kiss
Latest Rankings Released
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nFzKmM5EIL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Britt Baker in action
- Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy – Tournament Match
- Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page – Tournament Match
- Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela – Tournament Match
- Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix – Tournament Match
- Private Party vs. 3 & 4 vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Young Bucks – Winners face FTR at Full Gear
- Le Dinner Debonair with MJF and Chris Jericho
Final Thoughts
Here we go! The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament kicks off TONIGHT!
1️⃣ @JANELABABY vs. @KennyOmegamanX
2️⃣ @boy_myth_legend vs. @RealWardlow
3️⃣ @theAdamPage vs. @ColtCabana
BROTHER V BROTHER
4️⃣ @PENTAELZEROM vs. @ReyFenixMx
WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/voLnNtTDH7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020
Forget the rankings I guess? It doesn’t matter that literally none of these guys are in the Top 5, because people love tournaments! Omega vs. Hangman is the finals that people are expecting, myself included, but there are a lot of fun matchups along the way and plenty of opportunities to give some of these guys a credibility boost. My predicted winners are Omega, Page, Pentagon Jr., and Jungle Boy, and Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix is the match I am most looking forward to.
This number one contender 4-way match for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships is heating up!
Which team takes the win?
➡️ The Young Bucks
➡️ 3 & 4 of Dark Order
➡️ The Butcher & The Blade
➡️ Private Party
WATCH #AEWDynamite tomorrow on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/HDVDQ30oUD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020
We also have a four-way tag match to determine who will face FTR for the championships at Full Gear. This match also ignores the rankings but is somewhat better as half of the participating teams are in the Top 5. Hopefully the Young Bucks come out on top tonight and we get to the pay off to their long-simmering, cross-promotion rivalry with FTR.
Let the feast BEGIN!
Tonight on #AEWDynamite, it's a special @IAmJericho & @The_MJF's Le Dinner Debonair on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/TulhhFaQXE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020
And last but not least, Le Dinner Debonair should provide some much-needed comedic relief from the minor gripes and annoyances I have with the rest of the card. I’ve been a huge Jericho fan since I was 10 years old and it excites me to see him elevating new stars for kids to look up to and to hate. I think his feud with Orange Cassidy did a lot to elevate him, long-term, and I hope he’s able to give MJF a boost that sends him rocketing to the top.
