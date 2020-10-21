10/21 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 10/21: First round of Title Eliminator Tournament including Page vs. Colt, Omega vs. Janela, Pentagon vs. Fenix, Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow, plus Jericho and MJF dinner, Brit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

OCTOBER 21, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW Dark Results

Shawn Spears defeated Christopher Daniels

Brandi Rhodes defeated KiLynn King

Ricky Starks defeated David Ali

Scorpio Sky defeated Fuego Del Sol

Luchasaurus defeated Aaron Solow

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison

Pentagon Jr. defeated QT Marshall

Jungle Boy defeated KTB

Diamante & Ivelisse defeated Kenzie Paige & Skyler Moore

Colt Cabana defeated Bship King

5 of the Dark Order defeated Adam Priest

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jack Evans

3, 4 & 10 of The Dark Orderdefeated Louie Valle, Baron Black & D3

Wardlow defeated Vinny Pacifico

Matt Sydal defeated Shawn Dean

Rey Fenix defeated Sonny Kiss

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nFzKmM5EIL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Britt Baker in action

Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy – Tournament Match

Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page – Tournament Match

Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela – Tournament Match

Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix – Tournament Match

Private Party vs. 3 & 4 vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Young Bucks – Winners face FTR at Full Gear

Le Dinner Debonair with MJF and Chris Jericho

Final Thoughts

Forget the rankings I guess? It doesn’t matter that literally none of these guys are in the Top 5, because people love tournaments! Omega vs. Hangman is the finals that people are expecting, myself included, but there are a lot of fun matchups along the way and plenty of opportunities to give some of these guys a credibility boost. My predicted winners are Omega, Page, Pentagon Jr., and Jungle Boy, and Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix is the match I am most looking forward to.

This number one contender 4-way match for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships is heating up!

Which team takes the win? ➡️ The Young Bucks

➡️ 3 & 4 of Dark Order

➡️ The Butcher & The Blade

➡️ Private Party WATCH #AEWDynamite tomorrow on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/HDVDQ30oUD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020

We also have a four-way tag match to determine who will face FTR for the championships at Full Gear. This match also ignores the rankings but is somewhat better as half of the participating teams are in the Top 5. Hopefully the Young Bucks come out on top tonight and we get to the pay off to their long-simmering, cross-promotion rivalry with FTR.

And last but not least, Le Dinner Debonair should provide some much-needed comedic relief from the minor gripes and annoyances I have with the rest of the card. I’ve been a huge Jericho fan since I was 10 years old and it excites me to see him elevating new stars for kids to look up to and to hate. I think his feud with Orange Cassidy did a lot to elevate him, long-term, and I hope he’s able to give MJF a boost that sends him rocketing to the top.

