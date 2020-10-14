10/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Anniversary Show including Moxley vs. Archer, Cody vs. Cassidy, MJF’s big announcement, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join me live with guest cohost Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER AEW DYNAMITE

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW opening theme aired followed by Jim Ross introducing the show as the camera panned clusters of fans in the stands. They showed Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian playing a video game in cartoonish fashion off to the side of the ring.

(1) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent) – AEW World Tag Team Title match

Justin Roberts did formal ring introductions. FTR got a stretch of offense against Trent. Schiavone noted it’s been a great year of AEW on TNT. He said they’re proud of the action they’ve brought fans since Oct. 2, 199… at which point he caught himself and laughed and said, “2019.” Excalibur said he was only 20 years off. Schiavone said the last year has been the most fun he’s ever had in wrestling. Ross said he agreed and said wrestling was fun for him again. Chuck tagged in and took control until Tully swept his leg from ringside. When Taylor bent over to grab Tully, Cash hit him from behind. (The timing wasn’t great, as you could see Taylor looking peripherally just waiting to get his from behind.) Dax knocked Taylor down at ringside, which led to another stretch of offense by FTR against Trent. Chuck eventually recovered and four-way action broke out.

Cash and Trent brawled to ringside. Cash threw Trent into the arcade cabinet that Sabian and Ford were playing. Sabian ran to the back. Back in the ring, Dax took it to Trent, who was hobbled. Taylor eventually tagged in and went after Dax. Cash tried to hit Chuk with a tag belt. Chuck ducked. Dax shoved Taylor into the ropes. The ref moved out of the path and took cover for some reason. Cash then hit Chuck with the belt and Dax got the pin.

WINNERS: FTR to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The timing is often just sloppy at times with Taylor, but overall a solid lengthy tag match. That finish was utter nonsense, though. Why did the ref duck? If he saw Cash swinging the belt, he certainly knew it was being used as a weapon. Unless that’s an angle where the ref is crooked or fired for incompetence, that can’t be what they had in mind.)

-After the match, Miro came out and attacked Taylor and Chuck, getting back at Trent for ruining Sabian’s videogame. Excalibur said Miro & Sabian were scheduled to wrestle next. Miro cleared the ring and was fuming mad as he and Sabian looked at a broken piece of video game circuitry.

(Keller’s Analysis: The whole spot with Sabian playing a video game at ringside for no apparent reason and having that play into a post-match angle just felt forced and corny.) [c]

(2) MIRO & KIP SABIAN vs. SEAN MALUTO & LEE JOHNSON

Miro overpowered Maluto first and then Johnson. Sabian landed a top rope splash on Johnson, then tagged Miro back in. Miro let out a big yell and then put Johnson in his camel clutch finisher.

WINNERS: Miro & Sabian in 2:00.

-Sabian yelled afterward, “You’ve gone too far. You’ve destroyed my most prized possession. How dare you!” Miro ranted on the mic, too, in Bulgarian. “Game over,”he closed.

-Ross said there was something going on backstage. Lance Archer was beating up Jon Moxley in the back hall as Jake Roberts cheered him on. Several agents including Jerry Lynn ran in to restore order.

-They went to Ross, Schiavone, and Excalibur at the announce desk. They discussed the World Title Eliminator Tournament starting next week, with the finals taking place at the Full Gear PPV on Nov. 7, and the winner gets the first title shot after Full Gear. Opening round is Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela, Colt Cabana vs. “Hangman” Page, and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy.

(Keller’s Analysis: They had yet to run down the line-up of matches for the viewers tuning in. Do they assume everyone knows, or it’ll make no difference to those who don’t know because they’d rather surprise them? I mean, they have an AEW World Title match, a Cody title defense, and an MJF announcement still to come.) [c]

-MJF and Wardlow walked out. He asked if the fans still want to boo him. The audience booed. He said they’re just jealous and called the fans “meaningless schmucks.” He said he’s not only going to get to the top, but he’s going to stay on top. He said the man he’s going to call to the ring has stayed on top of the industry for 30 years, and he’s going to witness his groundbreaking statement. Out came Chris Jericho with Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. The audience sang. MJF said they were all off key a little. MJF noticed Sammy was holding a jacket he got for him. “When I promise, I deliver,” he said. Sammy didn’t want to put it on. Jericho pushed him to put it on because it was a gift. Sammy resisted. Jericho yelled. Sammy gave in. It was greatly oversized. MJF said, “That’s great!” MJF then touted Jericho’s body. He said he looks like Popeye the Sailor Man if he was injected spinach. He then said Jericho has luscious, bodacious hair. He said the fans are mostly prematurely balding. He asked Jericho if he could touch his hair. Jericho asked, “You want to touch my hair?” MJF said he does. Jericho agreed. MJF touched it. “Smooth as a baby’s bottom,” MJF said. Jericho then told him to “cut the shit.” He told him to make his big announcement.

MJF said he senses hostility and it doesn’t have to be that way. MJF said they are both the top minute-to-minute draws. He called him the Demo-God. “That makes me the Ratings Ruler, baby!” Jericho noted it was “crickets” in the arena. MJF said they’ve never gotten physical in the squared circle. He MJF mentioned “Animal Planet,” Jericho interrupted and said, “I hate Animal Planet.” MJF called it random and very specific, but he gets it because it’s not under the Turner umbrella. (He means “Warner Media umbrella!”) He said you never see turtles eating each other because they are predators and they respect each other. “We’ve been great separate, but what if we worked together,” he said. Jericho asked what he’s getting at. MJF said he’d like to join them. He struggled to say “Inner Circle,” though, and had to talk himself into actually saying the words: “I’d like to join the Inner Circle.” Sammy didn’t like the idea at all. Santana told him they want him in the Inner Circle, end of story. Jericho said they’re a team and a family and they make decisions together. He said maybe next week they meet up one-on-one for a steak dinner. MJF asked if he wanted steak. Jericho said he’s never wanted anything more in his life. MJF yelled, “You’re on!” They had a tense handshake. Jericho said he’d see him next week at the restaurant.

-Schiavone plugged Jericho’s “Little Bit of the Bubbly” on sale.

-They cut to a skit with Schiavone and Brit Baker side by side on massage tables. Baker was getting a facial and Schiavone was getting a neck and shoulder rub. Reba entered with Brit’s rules written on a big sheet of paper. Brit sat up and said Rule #5 is “be the baddest bitch on the block.” She then noticed Schiavone was naked and yelled in horror. Then they led the way with a chest waxing. (If you think this sounds strange, you ought to watch the latest “Being the Elite” where Kenny Omega asked Michael Nakazawa to “suck me off” after they did a whole oral sex gag skit with Colt Cabana doing a voiceover for Nakazawa who got on his knees, closed his eyes, and opened his mouth as Omega stood a few inches in front of him in his bikini brief underwear and shoved a tubular tanning bottle in his mouth instead of his, well, you know. That all happened.) Schiavone shrieked as he was waxed. They sat side-by-side later for pedicures as Baker talked about her epic comeback next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: The spa music was soothing and relaxing, if not mesmerizing.)

-Orange Cassidy made his entrance. [c]

(3) CODY (w/Brandi, Arn Anderson) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – TNT Title match

As Cody made his entrance, they showed Darby Allin sitting alone in the stands. Ross said there is no way Cody is a 100 percent after last week’s Dog Collar match.