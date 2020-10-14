10/14 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Burch & Lorcan vs. Undisputed Era

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

OCTOBER 14, 2020, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps covered last week’s busy episode, including Ridge Holland’s nasty injury and the women’s tag team main event.

(1) DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. RODERICK STRONG & BOBBY FISH (w/Kyle O’Reilly) – #1 Contender’s match

Kyle got on the mic and said a lot of people said the Undisputed Era was over. He said they would’ve put Ridge Holland in the same hospital bed where they are right now, and they’ll find out who compensated Ridge Holland for the attack last week.

Lorcan and Strong opened. Headlock takedown by Strong. Oney powered his way into a headscissors. Strong escapd. Rope run and a couple of shoulder tackles by Strong, who ran into another headscissors. Burch tagged in and the two hit tandem chops on Strong. Burch kept working the left arm. Fish tagged in and hit a snap mare, then missed a springboard senton. Uppercuts by Burch took Fish down. Burch worked Fish’s left arm and tagged Lorcan. Tandem Russian leg sweep. Strong looked to interfere and he got suplexed on Fish. Lorcan covered for two. Fish tried a couple of palm strikes but couldn’t break free. Lorcan worked an armbar. Fish broke free and the two exchanged shots, which Lorcan controlled. Lorcan won another shot exchange but Fish made a blind tag. Lorcan chopped both for a moment but they hit a back body drop. Breezango was shown with their belts watching from the ramp as the match went to split-screen commercial.

The show returned to another shot of Breezango. UE was controlling Lorcan but Lorcan hit some shots on Strong. Roddy went for the Stronghold but Lorcan wriggled free. Fish went for and missed a splash. Burch tagged in and took it to both. He hit a dropkick on both from the buckle and tagged Lorcan, who retained control. All four got involved and the faces worked submission moves. Strong rolled up Burch to break. Burch hit a big lariat and tagged Lorcan. The two teamed up for a big DDT but Fish dragged Lorcan off of the cover. UE briefly teamed up on Lorcan and Strong hit a rising knee to finish.

WINNERS: Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish at 13:25.

(Wells’s Analysis: The recent intrigue with Undisputed Era is helping, but I guess I’m not clamoring for them to return to the tag team championship scene that they dominated for so long. Of course, there aren’t exactly a lot of options right now. The match was a decent formula tag that didn’t come close to their best encounter. The bigger issue is how these #1 contender’s matches are coming about, as the show isn’t doing a lot to set them up or explain why certain teams were chosen; Burch and Lorcan win on a pretty rare occasion)

-Ember Moon vignette. She talked about being away and finding out who Ember Moon needed to be. She said she took herself out of the equation to be drafted to Raw or SmackDown and went home to the best women’s division in all of wrestling. She said when she left, she left on top, but now it’s a whole different game. She said you only get a title shot based on what you’ve done lately (awkward timing there) and she ran through the names she wanted to face in NXT. She said Ember’s Law will lead her back to her title.

(Wells’s Analysis: This vignette placed Ember near or at the top of the division. Who gets displaced?)

(2) ASHANTE “THEE” ADONIS vs. JAKE ATLAS

Collar and elbow. Rope run and the two reversed some quick moves and reset. Adonis showboated and Atlas dropkicked him. To the corner, Adonis missed a top-rope move but hit a dropkick for two. Adonis jawed at Atlas and Atlas shoved his face. The two got chippy and exchanged forearms. On the ramp, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza distracted Adonis. Atlas rolled him up for three.

WINNER: Jake Atlas at 1:52.

After the bell, Mendoza and Wilde attempted to beat down Adonis, but Atlas got involved for the save. Santos Escobar hit the ramp in a flashy emerald suit and threatened to charge the ring. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott showed up to even the odds, and Legado del Fantasma took off up the ramp.

(Wells’s Analysis: For a while I expected Drake Maverick to involve himself with Escobar again before long, but I don’t think I’m supposed to be thinking about it anymore. This should set up a spirited six-man for the near future. With Scott taking two losses to Escobar already, the question is whether he gets yet another pinfall to set up a third encounter for the championship or we transition to Adonis)

-Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were interviewed. Gargano said their destiny was to be champions at the same time. Tonight he faces Austin Theory and his big mouth, and Theory will get the wrestling lesson of a lifetime.

(3) AUSTIN THEORY vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

With both of these two working as dirty heels, it’ll be interesting to see what dynamic develops. Gargano entered without LeRae. Theory mocked Gargano’s lack of a belt as he walked down the ramp.

The announcers said Theory asked for this match. Gargano took down Theory and hit a front chancery and rolled with Theory to keep it applied. Theory wriggled free and worked a headlock. Rope run and Theory hit a tackle, but Gargano quickly threw some shots and a dropkick, then hit Theory with a chop. Arm drag by Johnny, who held on and held a knee down on Theory’s head. Theory powered out but Gargano nearly caught him in GargaNo Escape but Theory reached a rope.

Gargano landed on his feet on a suplex attempt but Theory hit a clothesline and standing moonsault for two. Wade Barrett talked about Theory’s losing streak and said he’d learn more by losing to high-caliber opponents than by beating lower-caliber opponents. Theory hit a dropkick and picked up Gargano for a forearm. Gargano threw one but Theory hit a few more. Theory went for ATL but Gargano hit the apron to escape. Gargano hit a slingshot spear heading into commercial.

Gargano had Theory in an abdominal stretch. Theory powered out but Gargano hit a back elbow, then draped Theory on a rope and hit a running knee. Gargano ran the ropes and Theory caught him and planted him on the ring. Springboard stomp by Theory, followed by a suplex. Theory caught a superkick attempt and hit one of his own. Modified ushigoroshi got two. Theory taunted Gargano, who fought from his knees and hit a forearm before a big kick by Theory. Gargano elbowed out of the ATL and went up the ropes and hit a cross-body, but Theory rolled through and once again went for the ATL. Gargano slipped out but Theory trapped him for a convincing near-fall.

Theory chopped Gargano in one corner and another. The audience chanted “Johnny Wrestling.” The two exchanged forearms and Gargano hit a superkick. Gargano darted Theory into the second turnbuckle and ran the ropes and hit a forearm to the back of the head to lay out Theory. Gargano set up One Final Beat and hit it to finish.

After the match, Gargano rubbed his chin and considered Theory. Is a stable in the works?

WINNER: Johnny Gargano at 14:14.

(Wells’s Analysis: It’s ridiculous how good Theory is at his age. Very good TV match, but WWE is asking a lot of the live crowd with a heel-heel match after a face-face match and an opener with a popular heel(?) act.)