10/14 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Damien Priest vs. Dexter Lumis for the NXT North American Championship, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae in a No.1 Contenders Match for the NXT Women’s Championship, more

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– A highlights package aired, which recapped the happenings of last week’s episode.

– Vic Joseph welcomed viewers from the Capitol Wrestling Center and plugged the matches for tonight’s episode.

– Undisputed Era, minus Adam Cole, entered the arena. Kyle O’Reilly took a microphone and cut a promo saying that although Undisputed Era didn’t get their hands on Ridge Holland, Holland would have still ended up in the hospital if they had. On behalf of Undisputed Era, O’Reilly promised to find out who paid Holland to attack Cole. O’Reilly put over Fish and Strong as future tag team champions.

(1) UNDISPUTED ERA (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) vs. DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN to determine the No.1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Strong and Lorcan started the match with back and forth chain wrestling. Strong took down Lorcan before Fish and Burch tagged in. Fish missed a springboard leap from the apron and Burch took advantage with European uppercuts. Burch tagged Lorcan and Burch & Lorcan double-teamed Fish. Lorcan isolated Fish in the opposite corner and kept Fish on the mat. Fish managed to escape and Strong made the blind tag. Strong rallied against both members of Burch & Lorcan, but Burch & Lorcan hit a double backbreaker as NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango looked on and the show went to picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Breezango were still watching the action as Fish laid into Lorcan in the corner. Strong tagged in as Lorcan sent Fish to ringside. Lorcan hit Strong with a big boot. Strong attempted the Strong Hold but was kicked back into the corner. Fish missed a diving headbutt attempt from the top rope when Lorcan rolled out of the way. Burch tagged in and took out Fish before unloading on Strong in the corner. Burch hit a powerbomb on Strong for a two-count. Fish came back and hit Burch with a Samoan drop. Undisputed Era double-teamed Burch while Lorcan was down at ringside. Burch hit a double dropkick on Undisputed Era and Lorcan tagged in to rail Strong with a running uppercut. Lorcan took out both members of Undisputed Era with a running blockbuster. Burch came in and applied a crossface to Strong while Lorcan locked in a half-crab on Fish.

Undisputed Era managed to escape the holds and Fish and Lorcan ended up on the outside. Back in the ring, Burch took down Strong with a clothesline. Lorcan tagged back in and Burch and Lorcan hit a double-team DDT on Strong. Lorcan covered Strong for a two-count, as Fish made the save. Fish went after Lorcan and dropped Burch on the apron. Strong hit a running knee on Lorcan and pinned him for the victory.

WINNERS: Undisputed Era at 13:25 to become No.1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– McKenzie Mitchell checked in from backstage and provided an update on Finn Balor. Mitchell threw to images of Balor’s surgery to repair his jaw and said that William Regal was waiting to see how successful the surgery was before making any decisions about the NXT Championship. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A solid match which leads to what should be a similarly solid match of Breezango vs. Undisputed Era. The hard-hitting style of Burch and Lorcan was on full display here and they meshed well with Undisputed Era, as they did a few years ago when they had a series of matches.)