IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY PPV PREVIEW 10/24: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann, Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae, Edwards vs. Shamrock, EC3 vs. Moose, X Division Six-Way Scramble, Tag Title Four-way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bound for Glory is Impact Wrestling’s flagship PPV event being held October 24, 2020 in Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. They have presented a solid card but I’m not sure one that lives up to the hype of “Impact’s WrestleMania” event. Nonetheless, there is plenty of drama to be had and once you see one of Impact’s superb hype video packages, you’d be in the mood to watch whatever they’ve got.

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann – Impact World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After multiple attempts to end Rich Swann’s career, Swann strikes back as he tries to capture Eric Young’s Impact World Championship.

At Slammiversary, Rich Swann came back from injury. He pinned Eric Young in the elimination championship match, eliminating him. In retaliation, Eric attacked Swann’s rehabbed leg forcing him to retire in a follow-up episode. Eric attacked Swann again and went on a rampage, eventually winning the title from Eddie Edwards. Swann returned and begged Scott D’Amore to give him a shot at Eric Young. D’Amore acquiesced.

Prediction: Bound for Glory is their big show, so I think Swann wins but this is only the beginning of the feud between these two.

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae – Impact Knockouts Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Kyle Rae cashes in the title shot she earned at Slammiversary, but did Deonna Purrazzo get inside Kylie’s head after she broke Kylie’s friend Susie’s arm?

After the friendly Kylie Rae returned from Wrestle House, she soon challenged Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo and her second, Kimber Lee have made Kylie and her friend Susie’s lives miserable. Susie got a shot at Deonna’s title at Victory Road where Deonna broke Susie’s arm as Kylie was forced to watch. As a result, Kylie has unleased her anger which Deonna claims will help her retain.

Prediction: Deonna Purrazzo retains. I think Kylie Rae and/or Deonna Purrazzo may have an unleased Su Yung to deal with in a not-too-distant future.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton – Impact World Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: The top four tag teams in Impact Wrestling have been going at it for weeks to determine who is the best among them leading to this four-way championship match.

Story in a nutshell: The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, made their triumphant return to Impact and promptly won the championship from The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander. The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson also recently signed with Impact and promptly ran into Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. After beating them, the Good Brothers stated their intentions of becoming tag champs. This prompted The North to ask for their rematch. Ace Austin and Fulton got involved too to make it a four-way match.

Prediction: Motor City Machine Guns retain. When the Good Bros. win the title, it needs to be one on one.

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack – Six-way Scamble Impact X Division Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Rohit Raju has been manipulating events and wrestlers to both win and retain the X Division title, but now all those he played have a shot at him to beat him for the title.

Rohit Raju wormed his way into the championship match between then champ Chris Bey and TJP where he won the title. He then manipulated events to prevent ever having to defend against Chris Bey, TJP, and Trey Miguel, all under the auspices of being a “fair” champion. Then, at Victory Road he started the Defeat Rohit challenge where he screwed Jordynne Grace and Willie Mack out of their opportunities. Having had enough of Rohit’s antics, Scott D’Amore booked all of Rohit’s previous victims to face him at Bound for Glory.

Prediction: Just like life, Rohit finds a way.

EC3 vs. Moose – Undisclosed Location match

Story in a nutshell: EC3 has been trying to turn Moose into… something else… by trying to get into his mind so his new creation will give him the fight he wants.

Moose has been walking around claiming to be the (defunct) TNA Champion, carrying the (retired) belt. EC3 stole it from him in order to break down the character of Moose and bring out a darker side of Moose, while also destroying the legacy of TNA.

Prediction: Set at an undisclosed location means a cinematic match. I think Moose wins but comes out changed.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock

Story in a nutshell: Sami Callihan has restored Ken Shamrock’s default “Shamrock kill” setting and set him on Sami’s old rival, Eddie Edwards.

Odd to turn Ken Shamrock heel the weekend he is being inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. Ken Shamrock was despondent after he and Sami Callihan lost their tag team championship shot, taking the blame for the loss and disappearing for a while. In the meantime, Sami got into Shamrock’s head, turned him into a killer and unleased him on Eddie Edwards.

Prediction: Eddie has been on a losing streak and I don’t think he rights the ship here. Shamrock wins.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet match

Story in a nutshell: The winner of the match gets a title shot of his or her choice.

There will be twenty wrestlers involved in the match. The biggest storyline in play is Rhino going in first and if he or Slater win, Slater gets the Impact contract he wants. If neither win, then they are both out of a job. Hernandez had been feuding with Rhino over Hernandez over Hernandez’s wad of cash (which is now in the hands of Fallah Bahh, who hasn’t been confirmed as a participant yet). Acey Romero and Larry D had been feuding with Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake (although the Deaner’s ). Tommy Dreamer and Brian Myers are currently in a feud. Also confirmed on Impact’s site are Tennille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, and Havok.

Prediction: Slater screws Rhino on the way to winning the match.

The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) – Pre-show match

Story in a nutshell: These wrestlers were available.

Prediction: The Rascalz won a few against XXXL, Larry D and Acey Romero a credible looking tag team so why not continue.

RECOMMENDED: 10/20 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Anderson & Gallows vs. The North, Rosemary vs. Havoc, Heath vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez vs. Alisha vs. Rhino