10/17 STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM results: Show #3 featuring Devil Duo vs. MomoAz, Crazy Bloom vs. Color Me Pop, & more

STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM

OCTOBER 17, 2020

KANAZAWA, JAPAN AT KANAZAWA DISTRIBUTION HALL

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Iida said Hayashishita would always be a rival and she’d beat her today. Hayashishita referred to herself as Iida’s big sister.

(1) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPION UTAMI HAYASHISHITA vs. SAYA IIDA

German suplex for the win.

WINNER: Utami Hayashishita in 8:05.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Return to your homes. There’s nothing to see here, folks.)

-Kid said this was their first time in Kanazawa in a year and a half. Kamitani said it had been a while since she’d been in a three-way so she’d have fun.

(2) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPION SAYA KAMITANI vs. KONAMI vs. STARLIGHT KID

Konami made the tag champ tap to a triangle arm lock.

WINNER: Konami in 7:21.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Konami & Bea Priestley have to be heavy favorites to win the tag league and challenge for Kamitani & Hayashishita for the tag titles that Priestley never lost.)

-Riho said they were happy again today and pointed out a golden star that Death had added to her forehead. She promised they’d make everyone happy together. The Donna Del Mondo duo did not look happy but Maika assured us that they’d win again and take the whole league.

(3) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS CRAZY BLOOM (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Giulia & Future Of Stardom Champion Maika) vs. COLOR ME POP (Gokigen Death & Riho) – TAG LEAGUE

Giulia wanted a Glorious Driver but Death rolled through and caught her for the shocking three.

WINNERS: Color Me Pop in 8:47.

-An enraged Giulia choked the referee until she was pulled off by the rest of Stars and DDM.

(Pageot’s Perspective: First Iwatani, now Giulia. Clown Death is suddenly one of the most powerful forces in Stardom, like a picopop Toru Yano.)

-Watanabe said they had a strategy and told us to watch for it.

(4) MOMOAZ (High Speed Champion AZM & Momo Watanabe) vs. DEVIL DUO (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) – TAG LEAGUE

An AZM Sushi put away Kashima.

WINNERS: MomoAz in 9:13.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Flash pins are proving to be the key to success in tag league tonight.)

-Syuri said DDM were excited to be in Kanazawa for the first time. There was no chance they lose to Stars. Shirakawa framed this as her audition match for potentially joining Stars.

(5) DONNA DEL MONDO (Artist Of Stardom Champion Syuri, Himeka, & Natsupoi) vs. WORLD OF STARDOM CHAMPION MAYU IWATANI & DREAM H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa)

Shirakawa tapped to a scorpion deathlock from Syuri.

WINNERS: Donna Del Mondo in 15:49.

(Pageot’s Perspective: I suspect Shirakawa will end up in Stars regardless.)

Red Goddesses standings after day 3:

Crazy Bloom (Giulia & Maika) – 2

AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) – 1

Devil Duo (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) – 0

MK☆Sisters (Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) – 0

wing★gori (Saya Iida & Hanan) – 0

Blue Goddesses standings after day 3:

Color Me Pop (Gokigen Death & Riho) – 4

MomoAz (Momo Watanabe & AZM) – 4

Black Widows (Konami & Bea Priestley) – 3

Dream H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – 2

Grab The Top (Syuri & Himeka) – 2