10/28 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Cody vs. Orange, Town Hall for Inner Circle regarding MJF joining, Semi-Finals of Title Elimination Tournament, NWA Champion in action, FTR and Young Bucks interview

OCTOBER 28, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ARENA

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW DARK RESULTS

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)

Ricky Starks defeated VSK

Matt Sydal defeated Lee Johnson

Hikaru Shida defeated Leyla Hirsch

The Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight, Steve Gibki, & Tony Vincita

Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian defeated Angelico & Jack Evans

Dark Order’s Anna Jay defeated Katalina Perez

Brandon Cutler defeated Peter Avalon

Best Friends defeated Anthony Bowens & Max Caster

Brian Cage defeated Fuego del Sol

10 (of the Dark Order) defeated Sean Maluta

Ivelisse & Diamante defeated KiLynn King & Savannah Evans

Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Solow

Will Hobbs defeated Nick Comoroto

Darby Allin defeated Alex Chamberlain

Road to AEW Dynamite

This edition of “Road To…” included a packages featuring Wardlow and hyping his match against Adam Page, promoting Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr., and looking ahead to Cody vs. Orange Cassidy.

LATEST RANKINGS RELEASED

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/r3iDxRg36e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting

Excalibur interviews FTR and The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. – Tournament Semi-Finals

Wardlow vs. Hangman Page – Tournament Semi-Finals

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch for NWA Women’s World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship – Lumberjack Match

FINAL THOUGHTS

Congratulations to the new @nwa Women’s World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She’ll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible! pic.twitter.com/4a4DT6uQsO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2020

The NWA Women’s World Championship is being defended on Dynamite again! Serena Deeb (who is signed with AEW) defeated Thunder Rosa for the belt on last night’s edition of UWN. As I’ve said here before, I welcome the incorporation of the NWA Women’s belt into AEW programming because I had no idea who Serena Deeb and Leyla Hirsch are. To be honest, I don’t know much about most of the women signed to AEW–not because I don’t enjoy or care about women’s wrestling, but because the women of the AEW roster simply are not featured on AEW programming. We can argue why that is and if it is really a problem until we’re blue in the face (and the IWC definitely does), but I am excited for the women on the roster to have something to do. Another belt creates another centerpiece to build feuds and storylines around, and a good reason to both develop and showcase the women of AEW.

Tonight on Dynamite, @The_MJF & @IAmJericho will hold a Town Hall discussion on the future of the Inner Circle.

WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/EFvLquAdTN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’m going to say something, and I need everyone reading this to take it to heart: If you didn’t enjoy last week’s Le Dinner Debonair, you are dead inside. I love comedy wrestling and am a firm believer that it can and should appear on a show without taking away from the serious feuds and storylines. I can’t wait to see what these guys do going forward.

