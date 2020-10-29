10/23 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: The Brian Kendrick vs. Mansoor, Tony Nese vs. Curt Stallion, Jordan Devlin talks about surrendering Cruiserweight Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The Brian Kendrick made his ring entrance, followed by Mansoor.

(1) THE BRIAN KENDRICK vs. MANSOOR

They locked up and Kendrick quickly cinched in a headlock. Mansoor created separation and Kendrick shoved him in the corner. The pace quickened and Mansoor hit a series of arm drags followed by a dropkick. Mansoor hit a bulldog from the second rope for a two count. Kendrick countered a diving Mansoor with a sudden kick. After, Kendrick hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. They both stood and trade strikes until Kendrick cinched in an armbar. Kendrick taunted Mansoor and called him “kid” several times. Mansoor stood and hit a flurry of strikes. From there, Mansoor hit a modified slam followed by a series of suplexes for a two count. Mansoor hit a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Kendrick countered a charging Mansoor with a neck breaker. Mansoor attempted a second powerbomb, but Kendrick countered with a huracanrana. With Mansoor propped on the top rope, Kendrick hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. Mansoor rolled through the pinfall attempt after a kick out and pinned Kendrick by surprise. After the match, Kendrick and Mansoor shook hands before Kendrick retreated to the back. [c]

WINNER: Mansoor via pinfall in 11:00

-Back from the break, a pre-taped interview with Jordan Devlin aired. He said he had been sacrificing everything for the last 18 years. He said he had the rug pulled out from under him and was forced to surrender the NXT Cruiserweight Title even though he never lost in any official capacity. He called out every wrestler on the 205 Live roster. He said he was the real champion no matter who held the belt.

-A replay of Legado del Fantasma winning a 6-man tag on NXT aired.

-The Bollywood Boys made their ring entrance. They cut a promo in the ring and declared that they were returning to 205 Live. They danced around the ring and celebrated their return.

-A pre-taped interview with Curt Stallion aired. He called out Tony Nese for interfering in his match with Ariya Daivari. He said he would be facing Tony Nese in the main event and would exact revenge on Nese for interfering in his match. [c]

-Back from the break, Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Curt Stallion. Before the match began. Ariya Daivari walked down to the ring and distracted Stallion as Nese attacked him from behind.

(2) TONY NESE vs. CURT STALLION

-Nese continued the beatdown as Daivari joined the announcer’s desk. Stallion created separation and hit a modified shoulder breaker for a two count. Stallion scaled the top rope, but Nese knocked him to the mat before hitting a gutbuster for a two count. Nese cinched in a headlock before snapping Stallion’s neck off the top rope. After, Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese hit a standing dropkick for one count. From there, Nese cinched in body scissors. Stallion created separation, but Nese cinched in the torture rack. Stallion broke free and hit a German suplex. Stallion hit a flurry offense before hitting a DDT for a two count. Stallion scaled the top rope, but Nese rolled to the outside. Stallion hit a moonsault from the top to the floor. He confronted Daivari and knocked him out with a headbutt. As Stallion got back in the ring, Nese surprised him with the running Nese for the win. After the match, Nese stopped Daivari from attacking Stallion in the ring and they both returned to the back.

WINNER: Tony Nese via pinfall in 10:00.

RECOMMENDED: 10/16 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Ariya Daivari vs. Anthony Greene, Daivari vs. Curt Stallion, The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott