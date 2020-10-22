10/16 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Ariya Daivari vs. Anthony Greene, Daivari vs. Curt Stallion, The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, WTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. Ariya Daivari made his ring entrance. On his way to the ring, Daivari said tonight would be special. He said he picked two Performance Center recruits, and if either wrestler could beat him, he would give them $10,000.00. Anthony Greene made his ring entrance as the announcers talked about his unique opportunity.

(1) ARIYA DAIVARI vs. ANTHONY GREENE

They locked up and Daivari backed Greene into the corner. They traded strikes until Daivari hit a back-elbow. Daivari punished Greene on the mat with a flurry of strikes. Daivari pushed Greene back into the corner chopped him. Greene avoided a dive and scored a two count after a roll-up. After, Green hit a hurricanrana for a two count. Greene missed a high cross-body and Daivari hit the hammer-lock lariat.

WINNER: Daivari via pinfall in 7:00.

-Directly after the three count, Curt Stallion made his ring entrance while Daivari waited in the ring.

(2) ARIYA DAIVARI vs. CURT STALLION

Daivari stomped Stallion as Stallion got in the ring. Stallion stood and hit a running lariat. Daivari threw Stallion to the outside and they brawled around the ring. Back inside the ring, Daivari hit the Persian splash for a believable near fall. They stood and traded offense until Stallion knocked Daivari to the outside. Tony Nese ran into the ring and attacked Stallion as the referee disqualified Daivari. Daivari left the ring and grabbed his briefcase of money as the announcers explained the money could only be won via pinfall or submission. [c]

WINNER: Stallion via DQ in 4:00

-Back from the break, The Brian Kendrick made his ring entrance, followed by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

(2) THE BRIAN KENDRICK vs. ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT

They locked up and Kendrick took Scott to the mat with an armbar. They traded holds until Kendrick forced Scott into the corner. Scott hit a rolling flatliner for a two count. Scott targeted Kendrick’s arm and cinched in a modified armbar. Kendrick broke free and hit a running kick to Scott’s face. Scott countered a diving Kendrick and attempted another armbar. Kendrick slid under the bottom rope and pulled Scott to the outside before throwing Scott into the ring steps. Back in the ring, they traded strikes until Kendrick hit a neck breaker for a two count. After, Kendrick hit a hanging neck breaker from the second rope. They stood and dodged each other’s offense until Scott hit a suplex, followed by a jumping uppercut from the middle rope. Scott threw Kendrick to the outside and hit a running boot to the back of Kendrick’s head. Back in the ring, Kendrick countered Scott and tried to cinch in the captain’s hook. Scott created separation, but Kendrick hit sliced break number two for a two count. From there, Kendrick propped Scott on the top rope. Scott dove to the mat and hit the JML driver for the win. After the match, Scott extended a handshake. Kendrick shook his hand and returned to the back.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall in 11:00.

