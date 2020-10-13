10/9 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Mansoor vs. Ashante “The Adonis” and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Byron Saxton

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. Mansoor made his ring entrance, followed by Ashante “The Adonis”.

(1) MANSOOR vs. ASHANTE “THE ADONIS”

Ashante quickly took Mansoor to the mat after the bell. He taunted Mansoor who responded with a standing armbar. On commentary, Nigel pointed out that Mansoor was undefeated on 205 Live. They each traded holds until Mansoor hit an inverted DDT for a two count. Ashante snapped Mansoor’s arm off the top rope and attacked him on the floor. They returned to the ring and Ashante hit a neck breaker for a two count. From there, Ashante cinched in a rear chin lock. Mansoor broke the hold, but Ashante hit a flapjack. After a flurry of strikes, Mansoor hit a splash from the top rope followed by a spine buster. Mansoor rallied and hit a diving bulldog for a two count. Both wrestlers stood and Mansoor hit his unnamed finisher for the win. [c]

WINNER: Mansoor via pinfall in 10:00

(Taylor’s Analysis: This match was clunky and too long. Mansoor’s finisher looks dangerous and should be changed. He’s clearly not where WWE hoped he would be in the ring, and has a long way to go if WWE still has plans to build around him.)

-Back from the break, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott made his ring entrance. Followed by Ariya Daivari.

(2) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. ARIYA DAIVARI

The bell rang, and they traded holds. They circled each other before Scott wrestled Daivari to the mat. Daivari created separation and cinched in a headlock. Both wrestlers stood and stumbled into the ropes. Daivari chopped Scott until Scott countered with a head-scissor takedown. Scott targeted Daivari’s arm and went for an armbar. Daivari retreated to the outside. They brawled around ringside. Back in the ring, Daivari hit a DDT. After, Daivari hit a neck breaker for a two count. Daivari cinched in a seated chin bar, but Scott broke the hold. The pace quickened, and Scott hit a diving elbow from the top rope. Scott hit a rolling flatliner for a two count. Daivari countered a suplex attempt and attacking Scott in the corner. Scott countered with a modified suplex for a two count. Daivari stood and hit a uranage followed by a frog splash for a two count. Daivari attempted the hammerlock lariat, but Scott countered with the house call for the win.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall in 15:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was clearly an episode held in the can for a few weeks, only to be released to fill time. The in-ring work fell short of 205 Live’s “watchable” standard. The complete lack of forward momentum for the entire 205 Live roster was completely maintained., however.

