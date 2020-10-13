Smackdown final viewership and rating, comparisons to year-ago on Fox, comparison to other Friday night programming

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Oct. 9 episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew 2.179 million viewers with a 1.40 household rating, up slightly from the prior week’s Oct. 2 episode, which drew 2.155 million viewers and a 1.40 rating.

One year ago, Smackdown on Fox drew 2.877 million viewers and a 1.81 rating. This year’s viewership represents a 24 percent drop from last year’s second week on Fox.

Smackdown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, putting it in the middle of the pack among broadcast network shows on Friday. NBA Countdown on ABC drew a 0.7 rating and the NBA Finals on ABC drew a 3.2 rating in that demo. CBS and NBC programming drew demo ratings of 0.3-0.5.

