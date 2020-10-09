LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 10/9: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Draft Night One, Bayley vs. Sasha, Owens vs. Fiend, Big E vs. Sheamus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the Thunderdome over a sweeping shot of the Amway Center. He said the landscape of WWE is set to change with night one of the WWE Draft. At ringside, he mentioned that Fox and USA network executives have been hard at work with WWE management to determine strategies.

Corey Graves narrated a screen showing over twenty wrestlers eligible to be drafted tonight. Cole confirmed that titles will follow title holders to their new brand should they be drafted.

-Stephanie McMahon came to the stage to kick off the draft. She announced that Monday Night Raw’s first overall pick is its current champion, Drew McIntyre. Smackdown selected the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Cole and Graves said the titles will stay put.

Stephanie announced Asuka as Raw’s second pick. Smackdown selected Seth Rollins, making him the first brand switch of this year’s draft. With the final pick of the first round, Raw retained The Hurt Business in its entirety.

ROUND 1 RECAP:

RAW: Drew McIntyre, Asuka, The Hurt Business

SMACKDOWN: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins

(LeClair’s Analysis: Nothing terribly surprising here, though I suppose it’s interesting to see The Hurt Business taken so early. I like the idea of keeping the champions on their respective brands. I’m also a big fan of moving Seth Rollins over to Smackdown. There doesn’t really seem to be any logical conclusion to the Rey Mysterio storyline, short of Dominic getting a win over Seth eventually and I just don’t think that should happen. Removing Seth from the equation, and giving him a bunch of new opponents on a brand he’s never worked on seems like a strong solution all around.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed Smackdown’s newest roster member, Seth Rollins. She asked him about the transition. Seth said he’s ecstatic to have new paths to carve and a new trail to blaze. He remarked that he’s spent his entire career on Raw. “I’m just sad I won’t be there to watch the Mysterio family implode.” He said the “greater good” is moving to Friday nights.

-Greg Hamilton announced the opening contest as being falls count anywhere. Big E’s voice filled the arena and he headed to the ring. Michael Cole wondered if it might be his final night on Smackdown. “He’s in the draft pool tonight!” He and Graves discussed the merits of Big E becoming a main event singles competitor. Graves said he’d like to see Big E traded to Raw.

Sheamus headed to the ring. Cole tossed to a clip of Sheamus’ attack on Big E in the parking lot last month.

(1) BIG E vs. SHEAMUS – Falls Count Anywhere match

Sheamus dropped Big E with a quick shoulder tackle, then a rolling senton. He covered him for a one count. Big E retreated to the corner. Sheamus charged at him, but Big E caught him and dropped him with a Uranagi. Sheamus rolled to the apron. Big E speared him through the ropes and to the floor. Big E covered Sheamus outside the ring for a two count.

Big E looked under the ring for weapons, retrieving some large Booty-Os. He pulled out a kendo stick, but was attacked by Sheamus before he could use it. Sheamus sat Big E on the apron and fired off blows. he tied up E’s arms and stuck the kendo stick in his face. Sheamus t’ed up and hit Big E in the chest repeatedly. Big E finally collapsed to the floor. Sheamus covered him for a near fall.

Sheamus climbed under the ring to find a weapon. Big E grabbed a roll of duct tape and wrapped it tightly around Sheamus’ ankles. Big E grabbed the kendo stick and began cracking it into Sheamus’ ribs and back. Sheamus fell over the ringside barrier and the show went to commercial.

Big E chased Sheamus to the backstage area with the kendo stick when the show returned from commercial. Sheamus’ back was covered in marks. He managed to cut off Big E’s offense and slammed him onto some crates, then dragged him to a poorly staged table covered in pancake ingredients. He covered Big E in flour and smashed eggs on his face. Sheamus tossed Big E into more crates and dragged him down a hallway, tossing him through a doorway into offices and locker rooms.

Sheamus grabbed a computer monitor, but Big E cut him off with a broom to the head and neck. Sheamus retreated down the hallway as Big E continued to take shots with the broom. He retrieved a trashcan and bent it over Sheamus’ back repeatedly. E drove Sheamus through a set of doors into the parking garage. Sheamus crawled toward parked cars to find reprieve.

Big E approached, but Sheamus surprised him with a tire iron. He tossed Big E onto the hood of the car and set up for White Noise, driving Big E through the windshield. Sheamus covered Big E for a near fall. Sheamus was beside himself. He collapsed against the brick wall in frustration. Sheamus regrouped, slammed Big E repeatedly with a car door and then tossed him into a trunk. Sheamus tried to slam the trunk door down on Big E’s arm, but E blocked it and fought out of the trunk.

Sheamus charged for a Brogue Kick, but Big E moved. Sheamus kicked the trunk right off the car. Big E scooped Sheamus and gave him a power bomb onto the hood of another car. Big E set up Sheamus on top of the hood, then leapt off the car through a table with the Big Ending. Big E covered Sheamus for a three count.

WINNER: Big E in 14:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good enough, hard hitting match to bring this feud to a conclusion. I disliked the pancake ingredient spot, but the rest of it worked. The finish with the cars was a nice callback to how they got to this match in the first place. Hopefully Big E is on his way to bigger things.)

-Jeu Uso headed to the ring. Cole and Graves talked about his opportunity at Hell in a Cell. Cole said he’d confront his cousin after the break. “Here comes Roman,” Graves added

-Kayla Braxton approached Big E backstage. A security guard walked on screen, covering his face. He removed his hat, revealing himself to be Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods joined in. They said they’re back, but they’re missing their WWE Tag Team championships. They participated in their “New Day Rocks” chant together as Big E sold his wounds from the match with Sheamus

-Back in the ring, Jey Uso’s music continued to play. He addressed Roman Reigns directly, asking what the stipulation would be at Hell in a Cell. He looked to the stage. “You’re not gonna come out, I get it.” Jey said he’ll face the consequences, he never runs from them. He launched into his catch phrase, but was cut off by Paul Heyman on the big screen.

Paul told Jey to stop embarrassing himself and his family by trying to dictate the time the champion chooses to be appear. “That’s at the time and convenience of the champ.” Paul said Roman applauds Jey’s ambition, and the ambition of anyone else who wants to step up and challenge him. “Here’s what happens, though,” Paul added. A clip aired of Reigns dismantling Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

The camera on Paul pulled out to reveal Roman Reigns sitting at a desk next to Paul. Roman said Jey’s dad told him to “believe none of what you hear, and half of what you see.” Reigns paused. “But what you just saw, you can believe that.” Roman said he tried to help Jey and make his life better. All he had to, Reigns said, was acknowledge him.

“For the first time, inside Hell in a Cell, there will be an ‘I Quit’ match.” Reigns shook his head. “It didn’t have to be like this,” he said. “I just wanted to help you.” Reigns told Jey he loves him. He said after Jey says “I quit”, there will be consequences. Back in the ring Jey looked down at the ground, breathed a deep sigh, and nodded.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Another great segment. Pulling back the camera after the quick video package to reveal Reigns seated next to Paul was a nice touch. Reigns was slouched, looking despondent over Jey’s persistence. His demeanor sold the weight of the match, and the moment, perfectly. The “I Quit” stipulation is an interesting touch, and will again lead to Reigns’ brutalizing Jey and furthering this ruthless character.)

-Backstage, Stephanie McMahon chatted with Adam Pearce. Cole said the second round of the draft would be next.