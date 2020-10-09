10/9 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on 2020 Draft Night One, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with the theme song and a wide shot of ThunderDome. Cole called it the “visually pleasing interactive arena built just for you.” (Wow.) He said this is the night the landscape of WWE changes. They went to Cole and Graves on camera at ringside. Cole said the Fox executives and USA Network executives “have let their preferences be known.” He said 20 wrestlers are eligible from the Smackdown. He said if a champion is drafted to another brand, that title goes to the other show with the champion.

-The ring announcers introduced Stephanie McMahon. She said it’s her honor to preside over this event. She announced the first pick. Monday Night Raw picked Drew McIntyre. Cole said Raw used its first pick to keep its champion. She revealed that Smackdown picked Roman Reigns. So no change there. Cole said it’s a no brainer. She said Raw selected the Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka. Smackdown picked Seth Rollins. Cole called it “a brand-altering pick.” Stephanie said, “As someone who knows what’s best for business, Raw drafted The Hurt Business. “This changes everything!” Graves said, overselling this just a tad.

SMACKDOWN: Reigns, Rollins.

RAW: McIntyre, Asuka, Hurt Business.

-Kayla Braxton asked Seth about being moved to Smackdown. Seth said after spending his entire career as a Raw Superstar, he has a new path to carve and new trails to blaze on Smackdown. He said he’s a little heartbroken that he won’t be there in person to watch the Mysterio family implode. He said he’s happy he won’t have to look at their disgusting faces again. He said the Greater Good now moves to Friday nights.

(Keller’s Analysis: This draft makes more sense with the brands picking from a complete pool of available talent, including their own, in order of their priority. This actually has some semblance of logic for the first time.)

(1) BIG E vs. SHEAMUS – Falls Count Anywhere

Big E gyrated his hips a bit when he entered the ring, then threw his jacket at Graves at ringside. Big E landed a uranage and then dove through the ropes and speared Sheamus. His feet almost caught the middle rope on the dive, sending him crashing face-first onto the mat and scored a two count. Next he pulled some giant Bootie-Os from under the ring. Sheamus hit him with a kendo stick and scored a two count at ringside. Sheamus tied up Big E in the ropes and then bashed him a few times with the kendo stick before getting another two count. Sheamus looked under the ring. Big E grabbed duct tape and taped Sheamus’s ankles together. Big E then bashed Sheamus with the kendo stick repeated. “This is sick, but you gotta admit this is fun to watch,” he said. He sent him flying over the barricade as they cut to a break. [c]

They fought toward the stage and then backstage, with Big E hitting Sheamus with the kendo stick. Sheamus slammed Big E on some sort of table. He sat and rested briefly, then hit Big E with the kendo stick again. He covered Big E with flower and then slammed a tray of eggs on him in the catering area. Then he threw him into a travel crate. Big E hit him with a broom and then a trash can. They fought into the parking garage. Sheamus hit Big E with a tire iron. They stood on the hood of a car and Sheamus drove Big E through another windshield. Sheamus put Big E in the car driver’s side and slammed the door several times against him. Then he put him in a trunk and was going to slam the door on Big E’s extended arm. He said this could end his career. Big E fought out of it. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick, but Sheamus kicked the trunk door off. Big E threw Sheamus onto another car’s windshield. “These two men are a mess!” said Cole. “A physical mess!” Big E then leaped off the car hood with a Big Ending on Sheamus through a table for the win.

WINNER: Big E. in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was good as a spectacle match. The announcing was so heavy-handed, it took away from it. Graves says everything like he’s reading a script, detached from what’s happening, and just piling on fake emotions and cartoonish emphasis. Cole does it too, but it just is more grating with Graves for some reason.)

-They hyped The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens in the first match with The Fiend every on Smackdown.

-Jey Uso made his way to the ring. They played some highlights of his conflicts with Reigns. They cut to a break just as Jey entered the ring. Cole said he’d confront his cousin Reigns after the break. [c]

-Kayla interviewed Big E backstage and congratulated him. Kofi Kingston showed up, “disguised” in a baseball hat, and then Xavier Woods showed up. Xavier said they are missing their WWE World Tag Team Championships. Big E didn’t seem super enthusiastic as Kofi and Xavier excitedly talked, but maybe he was just selling the beating he took in the match. Big E warmed up to it, though, and said he missed it. Graves said they are about to find out what the “biggest stakes in WWE history” are in this match.

Uso asked Reigns what his stip is. Reigns didn’t come out. Uso said he gets it, he wants to do it on his own terms. He said he doesn’t run from consequences. He broke into “Welcome to the Uso penitentiary” when Paul Heyman (thankfully) interrupted. Heyman said Reigns will speak on his own clock. Heyman said the champ applauds his ambition because it’s necessary for survival on the island of relevance. He said for those who get too ambitious and want to come up against the champ, a price will be paid. He whispered his final words ominously before throwing to a video package on Reigns dominating against him at the Clash of Champions.