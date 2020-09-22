9/18 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Ariya Daivari takes on three opponents in a row, Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuiness

– The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. Ariya Daivari made his ring entrance with his opponent already in the ring. The announcers explained that Daivari made an open invitation to three Cruiserweights and would wrestle all of them in succession. Nigel said Daivari offered $10,000 to any Cruiserweight that could beat him by pinfall or submission.

(1) ARIYA DAIVARI vs. ELI NIGHT

They locked up and Daivari hit a belly-to-back suplex. He punished Night in the corner before hitting a leg lariat. Daivari dropkicked Night in the corner before hitting the hammerlock lariat for the win. Bobby Blacko entered the ring.

WINNER: ARIYA DAIVARI via pinfall in 2:00

(2) ARIYA DAIVARI vs. BOBBY BLACKO

Daivari quickly hit a series of kicks before knocking Bobby to the outside. Back in the ring, Daivari dodged a dive before hitting the hammerlock lariat for the win. After, Jason Cade sprinted to the ring.

WINNER: ARIYA DAIVARI via pinfall in 1:30

(3) ARIAYA DAIVARI vs. JASON CADE

Cade hit a spinning heel kick followed by a hurricanrana. Cade rallied, but Daivari countered with a uranage for a two count. Cade countered a suplex for a two count. Eventually, Daivari hit the hammerlock lariat for the win.

WINNER: ARIYA DAIVARI via pinfall in 3:00

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was one of the more unique openers for 205 Live in quite some time. Will this lead to anything for Daivari, or was this just a way to fill time?)

-A replay of Daivari attacking Oney Lorcan during a match between Danny Burch and Tony Nese aired. A rematch was announced as the main event. [c]

-Back in the arena, Danny Burch made his ring entrance, followed by Tony Nese

(2) DANNY BURCH vs. TONY NESE

They locked up and traded holds. Nese wrestled Burch to the mat and cinched in a headlock. Burch broke free and countered with an armbar. Nese scrambled to the ropes and the ref broke the hold. The pace quickened and Burch slammed Nese to the mat with a leg pick. Daivari walked out from the back and Burch confronted him on the ramp. Nese attacked Burch and threw him into the barricade. Daivari sat down at the announcer’s table and joined the commentary team. Back in the ring, Nese hit a diving forearm for a two count. Nese returned to the headlock. Burch countered with a suplex. Nese responded by snapping Bruch over the top rope. From there, Nese hit a dropkick for a two count. Both wrestlers stood, and Burch hit a lunging head butt. The pace quickened, and Burch hit a flurry of offense. Burch hit a missile dropkick for a two count. Burch hit a German suplex followed by a running lariat for a two count. Nese stood and attempted a springboard moonsault, but Burch dodged it and cinched in the cross-face. Nese made it to the ropes. They stood and the pace quickened. Nese hit the pump-handle driver for a two count. Burch dodged a running Nese and both wrestlers fell to the outside. Daivari stood and Burch confronted him. After the distraction, Nese hit a running Nese for the win.

FINAL THOUGHTS: WWE can’t help it, as this was another hard-hitting match ruined by a distraction finish. I would love to know the internal philosophy behind this booking strategy. It keeps everyone stagnant and stale. The 205 Live roster, and the entire WWE roster in general, deserves better than this.

