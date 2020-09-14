9/11 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Standout lengthy single-match show with Nese & Swerve vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza, plus Ariya Daivari vignette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Drew Gulak

-The show opened with a pre-taped vignette featuring Ariya Daivari. Daivari was on a boat in an undisclosed location. He said he was taking a much-needed vacation and ran down all the changes that took place on 205 Live in his absence. He announced that he’d be returning to in-ring action soon. The 205 Live intro video played and the camera entered the Performance Center.

Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

(1) TONY NESE & ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. JOAQUIN WILDE & RAUL MENDOZA (w/Santos Escobar)

Nese and Mendoza entered the ring and the bell rang. They traded holds until Mendoza broke free from Nese. Nese hit a back-elbow scored a one count. Each man tagged in their partners. Wilde knocked Scott to the mat and taunted him. Scott responded by wrestling Wilde to the mat and cinched in a headlock. After, Swerve attempted a slam, but Wilde countered with a cravat. Scott hit a flying head-scissor takedown. From there, Scott pounded Wilde in the corner before throwing him to the outside. Scott hit a running kick to Wilde’s face. Escobar consoled Wilde on the outside. Wilde ran back into the ring, but Scott and Nese kept control of the match with quick tags followed by a double suplex. Wilde created separation and Mendoza attacked Scott from behind. Wilde hit a modified shoulder breaker and tagged Mendoza. They hit a double dropkick on Scott and Mendoza scored a two count.

From there, Mendoza hit a spinning neck breaker suplex for a two count. Wilde tagged back in, as did Nese. The pace quickened and Nese hit a flurry offense. Nese hit a pump-handle slam for a two count. Nese cinched in a Boston Crab, but Wild broke the hold by kicking Nese into Scott. Wilde scaled the ropes, but Nese hit hurricanrana to the mat. Scott tagged in and rallied. Scott hit a German suplex followed by a running kick for a two count. Wide stood and hit a DDT. Mendoza tagged and hit a springboard suplex. Nese broke up the pinfall attempt. All four wrestlers brawled in the ring. Nese and Scott tandem dives over the top rope. Back in the ring, Scott hit a diving stomp on Mendoza, but Wilde broke up the pinfall attempt. Escobar distracted Scott and Mendoza knocked him to the floor. From there, Wilde and Mendoza hit tandem offense on Nese for the win.

WINNERS: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza via pinfall in 21:00.

FINAL THOUGHTS: 205 Live’s only match this week was a great one. The offense was hard-hitting, precise, and well-executed. The distraction finish was typical but less offensive than it normally is. Escobar should always act as a heel and causing Scott and Nese to lose helps him maintain his heat. In a world full of bloated wrestling shows that overstay their welcome, 205 Live continues to be an enjoyable, albeit often uneventful, change of pace.

