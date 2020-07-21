7/17 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Tehutti Miles vs. Mansoor, Tony Nese vs. Chase Parker, Legado del Fantasma toasting each other in undisclosed, ritzy location

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JULY 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Drew Gulak

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Tehutti Miles made his ring entrance, followed by Mansoor.

(1) TEHUTTI MILES vs. MANSOOR

Miles started by throwing his towel at Mansoor. Miles punished Mansoor in the corner with a flurry of strikes. Mansoor wrestled Miles to the mat, but Miles kept control and threw him back in the corner. Mansoor responded with a back-body drop for a two count. After, Mansoor hit a suplex and cinched in a modified chin lock. Miles stood and whipped Mansoor outside the ring. Mansoor tried to springboard back into the ring, by Miles knocked him back to the floor with a dropkick. Miles whipped Mansoor into the barricade before breaking the ten count. Miles threw Mansoor head-first into the plexiglass around ringside. Back in the ring, Miles hit a neck breaker for a two count. From there, Miles cinched in body scissors. Mansoor broke the hold, but Miles hit a flapjack for a two count. Mansoor stood and hit a springboard neck breaker followed by a flurry of strikes. Mansoor hit a spine buster followed by a modified Death Valley driver for the win. [c]

WINNER: Mansoor via pinfall in 10:00

-A vignette aired with Legado del Fantasma toasting each other in undisclosed, ritzy location. They celebrated what they called the “end of Drake Maverick”. Escobar said they epitomized Lucha Libre. He said the Cruiserweight Division was in desperate need of a new leader, and that they would tear the division down just to build it back up. They toasted each other again and called each other “familia”.

(Taylors Analysis: This was a tremendous segment. Everything about Legado del Fantasma feels fresh and intriguing. They look, talk, and act the part perfectly. Escobar continues to exude star-power and confidence.)

-A replay of the drama between Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese aired. Nese was shown saving Scott from a beatdown and successfully tagging with him in a match against EverRise. After, Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Chase Parker.

(2) TONY NESE vs. CHASE PARKER (w/Matt Martel)

Nese threw Parker to the mat and taunted him. Nese hit a running shoulder tackle and wrestled Parker to the mat. Martel distracted Nese and Parker tried to attack Nese from behind. Nese avoided the attack and scored a two count after a roll-up. After, Nese cinched in an armbar before snapping Parker’s Neck off the top rope. Martel distracted Nese and this time, Parker was able to capitalize. Parker cinched in an armbar before hitting a running bulldog for a two count. From there, Parker continued to target Nese’s arm. Nese countered a bulldog attempt before hitting a spinning heel kick. Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Martel jumped on the apron, but Nese knocked him to the floor. Nese hit a spinning kick on Parker for the win. After the match, EverRise attacked Nese. Isaiah Scott entered the ring and chased EverRise to the mat.

WINNER: Tony Nese via pinfall in 12:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: Even though they were only in a quick segment, Legado del Fantasma stole the show yet again. This already feels like a main event act. Hopefully, WWE knows what they have and books all three members, especially Escobar, to look strong. The rest of the show featured solid in-ring work per usual with some storyline progression between Nese, Scott, and EverRise.

CATCH UP… 7/10 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Mansoor vs. Tehutti Miles, Santos Escobar shines as a rising top heel act against Oney Lorcan