7/10 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Mansoor vs. Tehutti Miles, Santos Escobar shines as a rising top heel act against Oney Lorcan

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JULY 10, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Mansoor made his ring entrance, followed by Tehutti Miles.

(1) MANSOOR vs. TEHUTTI MILES

Miles and Mansoor circled each other until Mansoor wrestled Miles to the mat. They traded offense until Mansoor cinched in a headlock. The pace quickened and Miles tripped Mansoor after whipping him into the ropes. Miles cinched in a headlock. Mansoor created separation and knocked Miles to the outside. Back in the ring. Miles snapped Mansoor’s neck off the bottom rope. From there, Mile straddled Mansoor on the middle rope and scored a two count. Miles followed up with a neck breaker for a two count. Miles returned to the headlock and taunted him. Mansoor stood and broke the hold by tossing Miles to the outside. Back in the ring, Mansoor rallied and hit a spine buster. After, Mansoor hit a springboard neck breaker for a two count. Miles avoided a dive and hit a flapjack. Eventually, Mansoor hit a modified Death Valley driver for the win.

WINNER: Mansoor via pinfall in 10:00

-A replay of the Great American Bash aired. Santos Escobar pinned Drake Maverick in a 6-man tag match. [c]

-Back from the break, Oney Lorcan made his ring entrance, followed by Santos Escobar.

(2) ONEY LORCAN vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Legado Del Fantasma)

The announcer’s pointed out that Lorcan’s arm was taped and injured after his match with Timothy Thatcher. Lorcan pushed Escobar into the corner and chopped him. Escobar smiled and returned to the middle of the ring. Escobar wrestled Lorcan to the mat and cinched in an armbar. Escobar pushed Lorcan into the corner and snapped his arm off the top rope. Lorcan surprised Escobar with a roll-up for a two count. From there, they traded holds on the mat. Escobar stood and hit a hammerlock suplex before punishing Lorcan in the corner. Escobar snapped Lorcan’s arm of the top rope and the ring post. On the apron, Escobar dove onto Lorcan’s arm. After, Escobar cinched in a modified tequila sunrise. Lorcan made it to the bottom rope and dodged an enziguri. Lorcan hit a diving uppercut followed by a blockbuster. Escobar responded with the phantom driver for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar via pinfall in 11:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: Santos Escobar is a star. He wrestlers like an old-school heel but sweetens his presentation with a modern move-set. He could easily be the top heel in WWE, and likely will be if he ends up on Raw or Smackdown. He should continue to establish himself as a dominant, arrogant heel on NXT while making appearances on 205 Live. His presence adds prestige to the show.

