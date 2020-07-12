7/3 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Matt Martel, Swerve & Tony Nese vs. Everrise, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray vs. Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde (w/Santos Escobar)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JULY 3, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Drew Gulak

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Isaiah Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Matt Martel.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. MATT MARTEL (w/Chase Parker)

Martel hit an arm drag and taunted Scott. Scott responded with his own arm drag. They exchanged chops to the chest. Scott hit a diving uppercut and scaled the top rope. Parker pulled Scott down to the apron and the referee called for the bell. EverRise began beating down Scott until Tony Nese made the save. Nese demanded that the referee restart the match as a tag match. The referee obliged and the match restarted.

WINNER: Isaiah Scott by DQ in 6:00

(2) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT & TONY NESE vs. EVERRISE

The bell rang, and EverRise punished Scott in their corner. Scott broke free and hit a suplex on Parker. Nese tagged himself in and cinched in a headlock. Scott hesitated to tag Nese but eventually did. Scott and Nese hit a double suplex. From there, Scott cinched in a modified leg lock. Parker created separation and tagged in Martel. EverRise kept control of the match with frequent tags. Eventually, Scott tagged Nese who entered the ring and rallied. Nese hit a springboard suplex on Parker for a two count. Parker stood and hit a modified face-buster for a two count. All four men brawled in the ring. After, Nese hit the running Nese on Parker. Scott tagged in and hit a diving stomp for the win. After the match, Nese and Scott shook hands.

WINNERS: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Tony Nese via pinfall in 7:00

-A replay of NXT aired, in which Drake Maverick and Breezango brawled with Legado Del Fantasma. [c]

-Back from the break, Leon Ruff and Liam Gray made their ring entrances, followed by Legado Del Fantasma.

(3) LEON RUFF & LIAM GRAY vs. RAUL MENDOZA & JOAQUIN WILDE (w/Santos Escobar)

Wilde knocked Ruff to the mat and cinched in a wristlock. Wilde hit a moonsault and tagged in Mendoza. They hit tandem offense on Ruff. Fantasma looked on from ringside and looked pleased. Mendoza hit a modified suplex and allowed Gray to tag in. Gray hit several strikes before Mendoza hit a running lariat. After, Wilde and Mendoza hit tandem offense on Gray for the win.

WINNERS: Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Phoenix via pinfall in 4:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: WWE needs to ditch the idea that wrestlers can dictate when matches change or restart. Why would a referee allow that to happen? Is it because he knew that the show needed to be at least 24 minutes long this week? This nonsense really takes the viewer out of the show. Booking the Cruiserweight champion to show up on 205 Live for once was positive, and Legado Del Fantasma is an intriguing faction that feels fresh. Hopefully, next week keeps up with solid ringwork and loses the lame WWE tropes.

