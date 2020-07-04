WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Isaiah “Sweve” Scott vs. Tony Nese in a 25 minute commercial-free episode featuring a single good match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JUNE 26TH, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Drew Gulak

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Isaiah Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Tony Nese.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. TONY NESE

The bell rang, and Nese taunted Scott by posing. Nese wrestled Scott to the mat, and they traded holds. Gulak stood and attacked Scott in the corner. Scott hit a head-scissor takedown and cinched in a headlock. On commentary, Gulak tried to explain why Scott was a special athlete. Gulak said “um, kinda’, and ya’ know?” during his explanation several times. Nese broke the hold and snapped Scott’s neck off the top rope. They brawled on the outside of the ring. Nese hit a suplex on the apron and rolled back in the ring. Scott returned to the ring and Nese scored a two count after a running elbow. From there, Nese attacked Scott in the corner. Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. After, Nese hit two, consecutive, belly-to-back suplexes. Scott reversed another suplex attempt and scaled the top rope. Nese stopped him and attempted a super-plex. Scott hit a sunset flip from the top, but Nese rolled threw and hit a spinning heel kick.

From there, Nese cinched in body scissors. Scott broke the hold, but Nese taunted him by slapping him the face. They stood and traded strikes. Scott hit a diving uppercut, but Nese retreated to the outside. Scott threw him back in the ring and hit a flat-liner for a two count. After, Nese attempted a dropkick from the second rope, but Scott dodged it and scored a two count. Nese caught a diving Scott and cinched in a Boston crab. Scott broke the hold, but Nese hit a pump handle slam for a two count. Nese threw Scott to the outside and threw him into the steps. Back in the ring, Nese hit a 450 splash for a two count. Nese teased bringing a steel chair int the ring but threw it to the floor after arguing with the referee. Scott attacked a distracted Nese and hit the double stomp from the top for the win.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall in 23:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: A 23-minute, commercial-free match packed with great wrestling. This was a unique and effective use of 205 Live. While the booking remains inconsistent, the no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point format of the show is great. If this match had taken place in front of a full arena, it would have gotten a great reaction. This episode is well worth the watch and shows how there is still value in pure, simple, pro-wrestling.

