6/19 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Oney Lorcan vs. Chase Parker, Jake Atlas vs. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher in his last WWE TV match

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JUNE 19, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Oney Lorcan made his ring entrance, followed by Chase Parker of EverRise.

(1) ONEY LORCAN (w/Danny Burch) vs. CHASE PARKER (w/Matt Martel)

They locked up and traded holds. Lorcan cinched in a headlock before knocking Parker to the mat with a shoulder block. Lorcan chopped Parker in the chest before throwing him into the corner. Parker rolled to the apron and snapped Lorcan’s arm on the top rope. After, Parker hit a springboard leg drop for a two count. Parker hit a dropkick before cinching in an armbar. Lorcan broke the hold and hit an atomic drop and a running uppercut. Lorcan hit the blockbuster for the win. After the match, Malcolm Bivens distracted Lorcan and Burch from the ramp. EverRise attacked them from behind. Indus Sher attacked Lorcan and Burch in the ring. They stood over Burch in the ring and celebrated their attack. [c]

WINNER: Oney Lorcan via pinfall in 8:00

-A vignette for Santos Escobar aired. After, the show returned, and the announcers threw to a replay of NXT. Santos Escobar cut a promo while flanked by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Phoenix. Drake Maverick interrupted him, but Santos attacked him and drove him through a production table. Maverick was taken out of the arena in an ambulance. Jake Atlas made his ring entrance, followed by Jack Gallagher.

(2) JAKE ATLAS vs. “GENTLEMAN” JACK GALLAGHER

The announcers noted that this was Atlas’s 205 Live debut. Atlas wrestled Gallagher to the mat and cinched in an armbar. Gallagher broke free and kicked Atlas hard in the ribs. They stood, and each dodged each other’s offense. Atlas hit an arm drag and the pace quickened. Gallagher draped Atlas over the top rope sternum-first. After, Gallagher targeted Atlas’s mid-section with strikes. From there, Gallagher hit a basement dropkick for a two count. They traded chops in the corner until Gallagher hit a torpedo head butt. Gallagher attempted an armbar, but Atlas rolled him up for a two count. The pace quickened until Gallagher cinched in an abdominal stretch. Atlas broke the hold with a back suplex and rallied. Atlas hit a neck breaker for a two count. Gallagher responded with a guillotine chokehold. Atlas made it the ropes and the referee broke the hold. Eventually, Atlas hit the rainbow DDT for the win.

WINNER: Jack Atlas via pinfall in 11:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: It’s rinse and repeat with 205 Live. The show is a half-hour of solid, inconsequential wrestling. Atlas and Gallagher had a hard-hitting match, and Atlas looked strong in his debut. Will this win lead to anything, or will he be trading wins with Gallaher for a few weeks? 205 Live is just a few meaningful feuds away from being a great show.

