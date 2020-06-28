News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (6-23-15) Keller & Powell discuss the Lesnar-Seth feud, mess of a Divas Division, Jay Lethal as ROH Champion, Tough Enough, Saxton, Lucha Underground, more (120 min)

June 28, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (6-23-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the prior night’s WWE Monday Night Raw with a focus on the Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins storyline and mess of a Divas Division, plus is Jay Lethal a worthy ROH World Champion, and much more including reacting to the death of Buddy Landell. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Tough Enough’s new season, TNA’s odd Slammiversary situation, Byron Saxton, why isn’t Lucha Underground more popular, Seth’s awesome apology, and more.

