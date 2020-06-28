6/24 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Raw Missing Person’s Files presents Bianca Belair vs. Ruby Riott, Austin Theory & Murphy vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander with MVP dropping music knowledge on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 24, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, MVP

REASONS TO WATCH…

MVP continues to drop music knowledge

Excellent finish to tag match

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. RUBY RIOTT

Out of the gate, Belair arm dragged Riott to the mat and dusted her hands off. MVP compared this matchup to musical genres and acts: “We’ve got hip hop vs. hardcore. We’ve got Black Thought vs. Black Flag.” Belair snap mared Riott and covered for two. Riott rolled up Belair for a one-count. Belair quickly leveled Riott with a shoulder block, then covered for another two-count. Belair applied a chinlock.

Riott plowed Belair into a corner and landed a few body blows, but Belair broke free and took Riott down with a clothesline. She threw Riott to the mat with a couple hip tosses, but Riott came back and fired Belair’s face into the top turnbuckle. Riott hit a flatliner, but Belair kicked out. Riott mounted Belair and landed a few shots before rolling away on her own volition rather than maintain a dominant position.

They briefly exchanged blows, then Riott applied an upright front facelock. Belair forced Riott backward into a corner, but Riott persisted with the hold and moved Belair back to the center. Belair then effortlessly and smoothly rolled Riott up into a pin – a move that made no sense given Riott’s wrenching chancery. Riott kicked out. Belair suplexed Riott, then hit a spinebuster. Belair did a handspring off the ropes and went for a moonsault but Riott lifted both knees. Riott covered for two. Belair got to her feet and landed a right cross before hoisting up Belair and hitting the KOD. She covered Riott for three.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 6:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The match was fine, nothing outstanding except the couple of transitions that made no sense.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Styles / Bryan in-ring interaction, including Riddle debut, from Smackdown

Replay of McIntyre/ Ziggler in-ring interaction from Raw

Replay of Firefly Fun House from Smackdown

Replay of Rollins & company tangling with Mysterio, Dominick, & Black from Raw

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET vs. AUSTIN THEORY & MURPHY

Ricochet and Murphy faced off to start, and exchanged flurries of offense ending with a standoff. Both teams made tags. Alexander and Theory exchanged holds and standing switches. Murphy tagged in and attempted a double team against Alexander but was thwarted by an intervening Ricochet. Ricochet and Alexander turned the tables by executing a series of moves in tandem, though a bit out of sync. They posed in the ring while Theory and Murphy recovered at ringside. We cut to commercial.

Theory and Murphy had gained control during the break – Theory had Ricochet in a front facelock. Murphy tagged in and landed a forearm to Ricochet’s back. Murphy hit a snap DDT and covered Ricochet for two. He landed knees and a kick to Ricochet’s back and covered for another two-count. Murphy applied a front facelock of his own, then threw Ricochet into the middle turnbuckle. Out of the corner, Ricochet hit Murphy with a drop kick. Ricochet began to crawl toward his corner, but Murphy grabbed his ankle. Ricochet broke free by kicking Murphy in the head with his free boot. Both teams made hot tags.

Alexander unleashed a series of attacks on Theory, culminating with a tornado DDT. He pinned Theory but it was broken up by Murphy. Ricochet had joined the fray as well, but Theory nailed him with the ATL, then focused his attention back on Alexander. Theory slipped free from a Michinoku driver attempt by Alexander, then made a sly tag to Murphy, unbeknownst to Alexander. Alexander attempted a Lumbar Check, but Theory escaped by way of an arm drag, rolling Alexander to the canvas. As Alexander got up to one knee, the now-legal Murphy was already sprinting in from the corner and blasted Alexander’s face off with a surprise knee strike. Murphy covered Alexander for three.

WINNER: Austin Theory & Murphy in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The action was pretty frantic and forced, but the end sequence featuring Murphy’s blind tag and knee strike was extremely cool.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was episode 404 of Main Event.

