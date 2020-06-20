6/17 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Andrade vs. Ricochet, Alberto Carrillo vs. Shane Thorne, MVP entertaining on color commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, MVP

REASONS TO WATCH…

Andrade vs. Ricochet’s Left Knee

MVP continues to entertain on commentary

(1) ALBERTO CARRILLO vs. SHANE THORNE

Thorne grappled Carrillo to the mat early on with a side headlock. Carrillo squirmed free and applied an arm bar. Thorne rolled through and rose to his feet with a wristlock, but Carrillo countered with an arm drag. Carrillo hit a springboard high cross body from the middle rope, then covered for a two-count. Carrillo springboarded again with a super deep arm drag. Carrillo attempted to flip over the top rope, but Thorne intervened and Carrillo bounced off the rope. Thorne hit a buckle bomb, then laid in some chops.

In the corner, Thorne held his boot against Carrillo’s face. He snap mared Carrillo toward the middle of the ring, then landed a kick to his back. Thorne hesitated for a few seconds, then covered for two. Thorne applied a chinlock. MVP indicated that Thorne was torquing the neck, “between the L4 and L5 vertebrae.”

Back on their feet, Carrillo got to his feet and hit Thorne with a spinning kick to his chin. He hit the charging Thorne with a defensive elbow, then landed another kick to Thorne’s face. He executed a big missile dropkick from the top rope, then climbed a different corner and landed a majestic moonsault. He covered Thorne for three.

WINNER: Alberto Carrillo by pinfall in 5:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard, basic match.)

-Main Event recap session:

Video package for recent Intercontinental Championship tournament

Replay of Bryan vs. Styles IC Championship match from Smackdown

Replay of Orton’s in-ring promo against Christain from Raw

Replay of Orton / Christain / Ric Flair confrontation from Raw

(2) ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet took Andrade down with an early arm drag. Andrade fired back with shots in the corner and kicked Ricochet in the back. Ricochet flipped over a back body drop attempt, then landed a drop kick. He covered Andrade for one. Ricochet backed up into the far corner, then ran at Andrade. He shouldered Andrade in the gut through the ropes, then leapfrogged over Andrade using the top rope. Ricochet appeared to injure his knee on the landing, and rolled out to ringside. Andrade ran to the floor and viciously kicked the injured knee. We cut to break.

Back in the ring, Andrade had Ricochet’s knee wrenched in a submission hold. Ricochet got to one foot and missed an enzuigiri, but then landed a heel kick. Ricochet landed a couple blows, but Andrade again kicked the injured leg, knocking Ricochet to the mat. Andrade worked over the knee some more against the middle rope. As Andrade laid in kicks, Vega appeared pleased in the corner. When Tom called MVP’s ego into question on commentary, MVP said, “Listen – I’m actually a lot more humble than I give myself credit for.”

Meanwhile, Ricochet was still struggling with his footing, and his hesitation allowed Andrade a clean shot with a front kick, leveling Ricochet. Vega held her palms up, laughing. “He should just give up,” she shouted. Andrade applied another submission to Ricochet’s left leg. After Andrade twisted Ricochet’s leg around the bottom rope, MVP said, “Somebody get that man an ice pack. Maybe an MRI.”

Andrade ran at the seated Ricochet in the corner and jumped, but Ricochet was able to roll to the side. Andrade’s knees struck the turnbuckle. Ricochet got to his feet and took down Andrade with a hurricanrana. He hit a standing shooting star press and covered Andrade for a two-count. Vega looked concerned for the first time this match. Andrade avoided the Rip Cord with another big kick. The men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Ricochet attempted to hoist Andrade up for the Kickback, but his knee wouldn’t bear the weight. Instead, Andrade snap mared him at close range into the ropes, injured-leg first. He yanked Ricochet to his feet, then immediately hit him with a hammerlock DDT, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Andrade by pinfall in 7:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Really good stuff here – it was like a 25 minute match on fast forward. Good to see an injury story on a Main Event match that actually stays in the spotlight for the entire match. Andrade’s determination against Ricochet’s knee was so strong, he had to win this match. Good heel work by both Andrade and Vega.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.6

FINAL THOUGHTS: Match #2 is definitely worth watching, and MVP is entertaining throughout.

CATCH UP… 6/10 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Liv Morgan’s tactics backfire against Natalya, Shane Thorne vs. Shelton Benjamin delivers hard-hitting action