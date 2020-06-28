News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Zack Heydorn joins Greg to preview night one of AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash, plus Tessa Blanchard, Raw title challengers, more (134 min)

June 28, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn to preview night one of both AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash. They also answer calls and emails about cinematic matches, Raw title challengers, and the #SpeakingOut movement.

