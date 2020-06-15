6/12 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Everise vs. Leon Ruff & Alanis, Jack Gallagher & Tehutti Miles & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch & Isiah “Swerve” Scott

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JUNE 12, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. EverRise made their ring entrance, with their opponents already in the ring.

(1) EVERRISE (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) vs. LEON RUFF & ADRIAN ALANIS

Martel and Ruff locked up. Martel hit an arm drag. Parker and Alanis tagged in. They traded armlocks. Ruff and Alanis hit tandem offense on Martel. Parker tagged in and taunted Ruff. From there, Parker hit a dropkick and tagged in Martel. EverRise hit tandem offense on Ruff. Martel hit a backbreaker before cinching in an armbar. Alanis tagged in and hit a flurry of offense. Parker tagged in and EverRise hit their unnamed finisher for the win.

(Taylor’s Analysis: Why are there tag teams on the 205 Live Roster again?)

WINNERS: EverRise via pinfall in 6:00

-A replay of Tehutti Miles beating Danny Burch and losing to Oney Lorcan aired. After, a replay of Tony Nese attacking Isaiah Scott aired. Jack Gallagher was shown taunting Scott afterward. A graphic revealed a 6-man tag match between all 6 wrestlers in the replays. [c]

-The show returned, and the announcers threw to a replay of last week’s NXT. Drake Maverick challenged Hijo de Fantasma. Fantasma agreed and then attacked Maverick alongside Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Phoenix. Fantasma took off his mask and announced his new name as Santos Escobar. Back in the arena, all participants of the 6-man tag match made their ring entrances.

(2) JACK GALLAGHER, TEHUTTI MILES, & TONY NESE vs. ONEY LORCAN, DANNY BURCH, & ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT

Burch knocked Miles to the mat. Nese tagged in and Burch attacked his wrist. Lorcan tagged in who quickly tagged Scott. All three wrestlers attacked Nese. Scott, Lorcan, and Burch kept control of the match with frequent tags. Eventually, Nese tagged in Gallagher. Gallagher attacked Lorcan in the corner. Gallagher, Nese, and Miles kept control with frequent tags. Lorcan hit an uppercut on miles and rallied. From there, Miles hit a running lariat for a two count. Miles hit a modified slam before hitting a series of elbow drops. Eventually, Lorcan tagged in Scott. Scott hit a German suplex on Miles. A brawl ensued around ringside as Scott drove Miles face-first into the mat. Gallagher broke up the pinfall attempt. Burch tagged in and rallied. Nese tagged in a hit spinning kick for a two count. Miles, Gallagher, and Nese argued about who would tag in. Gallagher and Nese argued on the entrance ramp before returning to the back. Eventually, Scott hit the confidence boost for the win.

WINNERS: Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall in 9:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another episode of solid, but directionless wrestling. With the Cruiserweight title featured exclusively on NXT, the 205 Live Roster is treading water. While adding a title match to 205 Live might add some excitement to the show, it might also hurt whatever prestige the title has left.

CATCH UP… 6/6 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Oney Lorcan vs. Tehutti Miles, Jack Gallagher vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, replay of Drake Maverick storyline