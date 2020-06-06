6/6 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Oney Lorcan vs. Tehutti Miles, Jack Gallagher vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, replay of Drake Maverick storyline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JUNE 6, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Oney Lorcan made his ring entrance, followed by Tehutti Miles.

(1) ONEY LORCAN (w/Danny Burch) vs. TEHUTTI MILES

Before the bell, the announcers threw to a replay of Miles beating Burch by holding Burch’s tights on last week’s episode. Lorcan wrestled Miles to the mat, but Miles broke free and taunted Lorcan. Lorcan chopped Miles, causing him to retreat to the outside. Back in the ring, Miles hit a flapjack before punishing Lorcan in the corner. The wrestlers in the audience were shown cheering for Lorcan. After, Miles hit a neck breaker for a two count. Miles continued to taunt Lorcan before cinching in an armbar. Lorcan broke the hold, but Miles hit him with several chops. Lorcan absorbed the blows and rallied. Miles tried to use Lorcan’s tights in a roll-up, but the referee caught him. Lorcan responded with his own roll-up using Miles tights for the win.

WINNER: Oney Lorcan via pinfall in 10:00

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a great match with a great story. However, it was tainted by the finish. Miles is a great heel and comes off as cocky and cowardly. He should have continued his momentum from last week by beating Lorcan with heel tactics. This a great example of how inconsistent booking can hurt a wrestler’s ability to establish themselves.)

-A replay of Isaiah Scott beating Tony Nese on NXT was shown. [c]

-Back from the break, Isaiah Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Jack Gallagher.

(2) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. JACK GALLAGHER

The bell rang, and they traded blows. Scott wrestled Gallagher to the mat, and they traded holds. Gallagher mounted Scott and punished him with strikes. The pace quickened and Scott hit a diving uppercut for a two count. Gallagher rolled to the apron and snapped Scott’s leg across the ring post. After, Gallagher punished Scott in the corner. They traded blows until Scott hit the house call. Gallagher rolled to the outside of the ring, but Scott hit a diving kick. Back in the ring, Gallagher surprised Scott with a guillotine choke. Scott broke the hold with a suplex. Scott attempted a superplex, but Gallagher rolled through and scored a two count. Eventually, Scott countered Gallagher and rolled him up for the win. After the match, Tony Nese attacked Scott and threw him into the ring steps. Gallagher taunted Scott at ringside. [c]

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall in 10:00

-Back from the break, the announcers threw a replay of the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match between Drake Maverick and Hijo de Fantasma. Fantasma hit a phantom driver for the win and celebrated with the Cruiserweight title belt. On commentary, Tom Phillips noted that Drake Maverick’s WWE career was now over. The crowd gave Maverick a standing ovation as he left the ring. Drake looked into the camera and thanked the fans. Triple H met Maverick on the ramp and offered him an NXT contract. Maverick began crying as he signed the contract. Maverick celebrated as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Maverick storyline comes off as corny and contrived. Did anyone believe he would make it to the finals of the tournament and still lose his job? This seems like a way to make WWE and Triple H the “good guys” by rewarding Maverick in the midst of massive roster cuts. A “feel-good” storyline doesn’t change the fact that several wrestlers lost their jobs during a global pandemic so that WWE could maintain its financial bottom line.

CATCH UP… 5/15 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Tyler Breeze vs. Tehutti Miles and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher provide a solid half hour of wrestling minus comedy nonsense