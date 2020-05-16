5/15 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Tyler Breeze vs. Tehutti Miles and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher provide a solid half hour of wrestling minus comedy nonsense

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MAY 15, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the Performance Center. Tyler Breeze made his ring entrance, followed by Tehutti Miles.

(1) TYLER BREEZE vs. TEHUTTI MILES

The bell rang, and Miles threw his towel at Breeze before beating him down in the corner. Breeze hit a spine buster, but Miles responded with a dropkick. On commentary, Graves said he thought Miles was imitating Velveteen Dream too much. Miles hit a neck breaker for a two count. Miles taunted Breeze and hit a series of strikes. From there, miles cinched in a chin lock. Breeze broke the hold and hit a supermodel kick for a two count. Both wrestlers stood and Miles hit a modified gutbuster for a two count. Breeze countered a neck breaker attempt with the unprettier for the win. The show cut to a commercial break.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze via pinfall

-The show returned, and the announcers documented the rivalry between Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher. After, Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Jack Gallagher.

(2) TONY NESE vs. JACK GALLAGHER

Before the match, Corey Graves asked: “Is Tony Nese still the same guy who counts his abs after all this time?” The bell rang, and they locked up. They wrestled each other to the ground and Nese cinched in a leg lock. Gallagher broke the hold and punished Nese with strikes. Nese took control after a flurry offense and cinched in a headlock. Gallagher broke the hold, but Nese threw him hard into the turnbuckle for a two count. From there, Nese cinched in body scissors, followed by a Boston crab. From there, Nese threw Gallagher to the outside and they brawled around ringside. Back in the ring, they traded strikes. Eventually, after a roaring elbow for the win. After the match, Gallagher got in Nese’s face and said “we’re not done” as the show ended.

WINNER: Jack Gallagher via pinfall

FINAL THOUGHTS: 205 Live continues to be a watchable show in its more stripped-down format. While mostly uneventful, the lame elements like typical WWE attempts at comedy have been removed. It offers a half-hour of solid wrestling.

