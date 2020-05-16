FREE PODCAST 5/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini: (5-14-15) Payback’s Fatal Four-way, Rusev, Corigan-TNA, C.M. Punk’s UFC status, how WWE can create their own Ronda Rousey, more (149 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with John Piermarini, a former member of WWE Creative, who discusses Payback’s Fatal Four-way, Rusev, Corigan-TNA, C.M. Punk’s UFC status, how WWE can create their own Ronda Rousey, could Jon Jones type of character work in pro wrestling, and more.

